When Pitbull met Kelly: The "UglyDolls" star encounter that's literally the pits

Eric Charbonneau/STXfilms

Eric Charbonneau/STXfilms

The upcoming animated movie UglyDolls features a voice cast made up of big music stars, including Kelly Clarkson, Pitbull, Bebe Rexha, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton. They all recorded their parts separately, but they've gotten together for promotional appearances. And according to Pitbull, his run-in with Kelly Clarkson was the pits -- literally.

"I got a chance to interact with her [at CinemaCon] in Las Vegas, which was a lot of fun," Pitbull tells ABC Radio. "I came backstage, I'm congratulating her with everything that she's got going on, and she's doing the same. And she says, 'Pit, wow, you smell good! What you wearing?'"

When Pitbull told Kelly he was wearing his own signature cologne, she made an odd request.

"She said, 'Y'know, I been runnin' and gunnin' so much that I forgot to put on deodorant this morning, do you think I could [use] a little bit?'" Pitbull recalls. "I said, 'Definitely, I got it right there'"

He laughs, "So she took it and she put it under her armpits. And she said, 'I'm gonna tell the whole world that I put Pitbull in my pits!'"

In UglyDolls, Kelly Clarkson is Moxy, a misfit toy who leads her pals -- including UglyDog, played by Pitbull -- to the town of Perfection, in hopes of being matched with a child. But they eventually discover that being yourself is much more important than being perfect.

"It's a perfect time for the perfect message: to let everybody know that perfection does not exist," Pitbull tells ABC Radio. "We're living in a society right now where it's all about trying to have this perfect picture...and you live in a society of followers and likes -- when I think it should be 'leaders' and 'unique.'"

UglyDolls is in theaters May 3.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.