Yesterday, five legendary artists from country, pop and R&B—Dolly Parton, Monica, Jordin Sparks, Rita Wilson and Sara Evans—released a new song called “PINK” that imagines a day when pink is just another color and no longer the symbol of breast cancer. Each artist shares a connection to the fight against breast cancer through the love for friends and family that have been impacted by cancer.

Download & Listen today!

The moving lyrics and vocals provide listeners with hope for a future when no one loses someone they love to breast cancer. As 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her lifetime, nearly everyone has or will be touched by this disease that kills more than 42,000 women and men in the U.S. each year.

On behalf of the breast cancer community, we are so honored by the gift of this collaboration benefiting Komen. Please download and listen to the song today.

Your generosity has the power to help people facing breast cancer today receive the care they need to live longer, better lives. If you haven’t made a gift this year in support of National Breast Cancer Awareness month, please consider a donation today. Because together, we can create a future without breast cancer!