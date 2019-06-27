When it comes to guns, Madonna says she has the "same fear every mother in this era has"

Jonas Åkerlund/Interscope/Live Nation/Maverick

Jonas Åkerlund/Interscope/Live Nation/MaverickAs the mother of six kids, Madonna knows a thing or two about worrying -- but she says in today's climate of school shootings, the level of worry mothers are experiencing is "kind of crazy."

Speaking to People following the release of her pro-gun control video "God Control," the mother of Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, Estere and Stella says, "I send my children to school with the same fear every mother in this era has. As a mother, you feel protective and responsible for all of the children in the world.”

"It’s really scary to me that the once-safe spaces where we gather, worship and learn are targets," she says of the increase in shootings. "Nobody’s safe. So of course, as a mother, I acutely feel the worry.”

The video features graphic scenes of people -- including herself -- being shot in a nightclub. She says, "I want to draw attention to a crisis that needs to be addressed. To me, this is the biggest problem in America right now. I cannot take it anymore.”

“Every time I go out to a public gathering, I think about it,” she tells People. “When my kids go to school, I think about it. It’s kind of crazy. Every time there is a gathering of any sort, there’s a possibility that this might happen."

"It’s a crazy state of mind to be living in. It seems like it’s some kind of futuristic action film, but it’s our reality," the Queen of Pop declares. "I hope people see that no one is safe. Not even themselves.”

As previously reported, Madonna has invited fans to join her in supporting organizations fighting for common-sense gun safety legislation. You can find more details about each organization on Madonna.com.

"God Control" is from Madonna's #1 album Madame X.

