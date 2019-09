If you’re a fan of horror shows Stephen King suggests you check out a new horror series on Netflix.

“If you’re one of those sickos–like me –who enjoys being scared, MARIANNE will do the job,” King suggested on Twitter.

For a little background, MARIANNE is a French series about a writer that’s trying to escape a witch shadowing her since she was a child.

The show is available for streaming on Netflix now, so watch if you dare.

What Netflix recommendations do you have?