When did you get wine drunk and embarrass yourself in public…recently?  Here is John Legends recent embarrassment!

John Legend had a wild weekend and it was documented by his wife Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen captured the video and posted it on Twitter saying, “John got wine drunk and sang a song at Universal Studios.”

The song he sang was his classic All Of Me. Legend wasn’t scheduled to perform. He just hopped on stage, grabbed a mic and started singing.

Teigen also tweeted, “the whole joke was supposed to be that literally no one was watching or at the stage but then he got on stage and was like ITS ME JOHN LEGEND.” To top the whole thing off, Legend was wearing a onesie with his face on it.

