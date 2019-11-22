When Billie Eilish falls asleep, where does she go? Not to watch Grammy nominations

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesBillie Eilish's debut album asks the question, "When we all fall asleep, where do we go?" While we may never know the real answer, we do know where Eilish didn't go while sleeping earlier this week: to watch the Grammy nominations.

As the "bad guy" singer told Jimmy Kimmel on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday, she was sleeping when the nominations were announced at 8 a.m. ET Wednesday morning, or 5 a.m. where she lives in California.

"That went up at, like, 5 a.m.!" Eilish exclaimed. "I'm not gonna wake up for that!"

"I was knocked out," she added. "My mom came and woke me up and I was, like, half asleep, like, 'cool.'"

Once she was fully awake, Eilish came to realize the significance of her six nominations, including for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, and Song and Record of the Year, for "bad guy."

"I mean, the Grammys is the Grammys," she said. "As cool as everything else is, it's the Grammys. I've watched that every single year of my entire life."

"Every year, my family and me, we would all sit in the living room and watch the Grammys," Eilish continued. "We never missed it. So the fact that I'm the same little girl watching that in my living room, and then I'm still in that same living room being nominated for six? Like, what is that?"

Eilish is the youngest artist to ever be nominated for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the same time. We'll find out if she wins when the Grammys are handed out January 26.

In the meantime, you can catch Eilish make her debut awards show performance on this Sunday's American Music Awards, airing on ABC.

