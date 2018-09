NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: A view of pizza at a chef station at Ronzoni's La Sagra Slices hosted by Bongiovi Brand pasta sauces & Adam Richman presented by Time Out New York during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE at Esurance Rooftop Pier 92 on October 16, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

OK, “rage” might be stretching it, but it’s new on a Pizza Hut pizza in Taiwan!

This odd pizza topping also has the odd pineapple on top, almost like they want to send a message that pineapple isn’t such a weird topping in comparison.

Anyway, I’d guess they aren’t going to roll out fish stick pizza here in America, but nothing’s stopping you from trying it at home.

Here is a pic of the weird pie!

So what IS your fav topping? Mine is sausage!!