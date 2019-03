There couldn’t have been worse news today. Luke Perry of 90210 fame and most recently Riverdale fame on The CW passed away. He was only 52!! He was surrounded by his wife and kids.

Sheesh…there are just so many for me. I LIVED to watch 9021o on Wednesday nights! I remember loving his attitude, his hair, his car, his soft heart, etc.

I was SO mad at Kelly for cheating with him on Brenda! I never thought it was Dylan’s fault. Kelly was the best friend! What a jerk!!!!