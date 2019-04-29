What’s the Sexiest Accent In The World? To Me – Whatever Accent Johnny Depp Is Speaking!

Magic Mirror on the wall, which accent is the sexiest of them all? Turns out it’s not the British, Italian, or French.

According to a survey from Big 7 Travel, out of the nearly 7,000 languages worldwide and countless accents, those hailing from New Zealand rank having the hottest.

“To a novice ear, the New Zealand accent might sound just like the Australian accent, but Big 7 Travel readers disagree. The ‘Newzild’ dialect is outrageously charming. The sexiest accent in the world? It’s official,” the site declared on their list of the Top 50.

South African came in at second, with Irish following behind. The southern US accent just made the Top 10 at number 9, while Boston and New York were listed at 28 and 44 respectively.

Who has the sexiest accent in the world?

1. New Zealand 2. South African 3. Irish 4. Italian 5. Australian 6. Scottish 7. French 8. Spanish 9. U.S Southern 10. Brazilian Portuguese 11. Czech 12. Queen’s English 13. Canadian 14. Hungarian 15. Ukrainian 16. Danish 17. Jamaican 18. Mancunian 19. Argentine 20. Zimbabwean

Do you agree with the list? Which accent do you find sexiest?