What’s The Biggest Request At “At-Home Pandemic Parties”?

Saturday night at 6pm is the most popular time for families to shake their booties.

The number one song on the kitchen disco list is Queen’s iconic anthem, Bohemian Rhapsody (35 percent).

In second place is Justin Timberlake’s funky Can’t Stop the Feeling (33 percent), followed by the uplifting Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye (30 percent)

89 percent of households confess they can’t get enough of dancing together in the kitchen during the weekend.

29 percent admit that they try to keep their parents up to date on the latest music and how to bust a move – but it’s just no use.

Three in 10 parents are being introduced to the wonders of TikTok, with U Can’t Touch This by MC Hammer the number one dance taught to parents by their children (33 percent), followed by Savage Love by Jason Derulo (32 percent), and Toosie Slide by Drake (30 percent).

PRNews