What’s On Your “Break Up” Soundtrack?

Kelly Clarkson doesn’t listen to her own music to get over a broken heart?! She’s got some good ones that tug on the heart strings!

She revealed on her show to her guest John Legend she has been listening to his latest album to mend her broken heart.

She said normally she would listen to Joni Mitchell or Alanis Morissette.

She said her favorites from his album, Bigger Love are Conversations in the Dark, Favorite Place and Wild.

What do you listen to when you are trying to get over a broken heart?