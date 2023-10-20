What’s Happening This Weekend In South Florida? (10-20-23)

FRIDAY
LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Golf Club Doral
(thru Sunday)
III Points Festival w/ Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Skrillex, Black
Coffee at Mana Wynwood
The Head and The Heart at the Miami Beach Bandshell
The Church at The Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale (thru Saturday)
Annie at the Broward Center (thru Sunday)
Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Saturday)
Spookyville at Yesteryear Village at the South Florida Fairgrounds
(thru Saturday)
Halloween at The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables
Oktoberfest at American German Club of the Palm Beaches in Lake
Worth Beach (thru Sunday)
Foreigner Tribute Band & Food Trucks at Commons Park in Royal
Palm Beach
South Beach Seafood Festival at Various Locations (thru Saturday)
Latinos Salud Hispanic Heritage Food Bazaar in Wilton Manors
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition the Cox Science Center and
Aquarium in West Palm Beach (thru 4/14)
SATURDAY
Florida Panthers vs Vancouver Canucks at Amerant Bank Arena
III Points Festival w/ Iggy Pop & Grimes at Mana Wynwood
Keith Urban at Hard Rock Live
Fiesta Latina at the Kaseya Center
Oktoberfest at the German American Society of Hollywood
Halloween Bar Crawl at Booze Garden in Fort Lauderdale
Bark Back Benefit w/ Spred the Dub at Bryant Park in Lake Worth
Beach
Friends of Jupiter Beach Cornhole Tournament at Ocean Cay
Park
The Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru April)
SUNDAY
Ed Sheeran at Hard Rock Live
Cedric Gervais Pre-Race Concert at the Homestead-Miami
Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series 400 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway
I Want My 90’s Back Day Party w/ Color Me Badd & Brian Austin
Green at Clematis Social in West Palm Beach