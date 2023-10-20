What’s Happening This Weekend In South Florida? (10-20-23)

FRIDAY

LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Golf Club Doral

(thru Sunday)

III Points Festival w/ Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Skrillex, Black

Coffee at Mana Wynwood

The Head and The Heart at the Miami Beach Bandshell

The Church at The Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale (thru Saturday)

Annie at the Broward Center (thru Sunday)

Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Saturday)

Spookyville at Yesteryear Village at the South Florida Fairgrounds

(thru Saturday)

Halloween at The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables

Oktoberfest at American German Club of the Palm Beaches in Lake

Worth Beach (thru Sunday)

Foreigner Tribute Band & Food Trucks at Commons Park in Royal

Palm Beach

South Beach Seafood Festival at Various Locations (thru Saturday)

Latinos Salud Hispanic Heritage Food Bazaar in Wilton Manors

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition the Cox Science Center and

Aquarium in West Palm Beach (thru 4/14)

SATURDAY

Florida Panthers vs Vancouver Canucks at Amerant Bank Arena

III Points Festival w/ Iggy Pop & Grimes at Mana Wynwood

Keith Urban at Hard Rock Live

Fiesta Latina at the Kaseya Center

Oktoberfest at the German American Society of Hollywood

Halloween Bar Crawl at Booze Garden in Fort Lauderdale

Bark Back Benefit w/ Spred the Dub at Bryant Park in Lake Worth

Beach

Friends of Jupiter Beach Cornhole Tournament at Ocean Cay

Park

The Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru April)

SUNDAY

Ed Sheeran at Hard Rock Live

Cedric Gervais Pre-Race Concert at the Homestead-Miami

Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series 400 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway

I Want My 90’s Back Day Party w/ Color Me Badd & Brian Austin

Green at Clematis Social in West Palm Beach