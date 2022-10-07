What’s Happening This Weekend In South Florida? (10-07-22)

FRIDAY
311 & Cypress Hill at ArtsPark in Hollywood
Rick Ross at E11EVEN Miami
French Montana at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Jeff Dye at the Dania Improv
Oktoberfest at the American German Club of the Palm Beaches in Lake Worth Beach (thru Sunday)
Oakland Park Oktoberfest at Jaco Pastorius Park (thru Sunday)
Oktoberfest at the German American Society of Greater Hollywood
First Friday @ 5 FREE Concert in Downtown Boynton
First Friday Art Walk in Downtown Delray Beach
SATURDAY
Miami Hurricanes vs North Carolina Tarheels at Hard Rock Stadium
Smashing Pumpkins & Jane’s Addiction at Hard Rock Live
Wiz Khalifa at E11EVEN Miami
Quavo & TakeOff at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Anthony Rodia at the Dania Improv
Rock-N-Fall Festival at Commons Park in Royal Palm Beach (thru Sunday)
Oktoberfest at Mathews Brewing Co. in Lake Worth Beach
Pooch Parade & Costume Contest at The Square in West Palm Beach
Red Bull Batalla (Spanish Battle Rap) at Miami Soho House Studios
South Florida Brazilian Festival at Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale (thru Sunday)
Bacon & BBQ Classic at Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden in Coral Gables
Let’s Get Latin Festival at Planta at The Square in West Palm
Ultimate Dinosaurs at the Frost Science Museum in Miami (thru Sunday)
ZooRun at Zoo Miami
West Palm Beach Green Market on Clematis Street
SUNDAY
Inter Miami CF vs. CF Montreal at DRV PNK Stadium
Zac Brown Band at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Full Moon Party at Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach