What’s Happening This Weekend In South Florida? (10-07-22)

FRIDAY

311 & Cypress Hill at ArtsPark in Hollywood

Rick Ross at E11EVEN Miami

French Montana at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Jeff Dye at the Dania Improv

Oktoberfest at the American German Club of the Palm Beaches in Lake Worth Beach (thru Sunday)

Oakland Park Oktoberfest at Jaco Pastorius Park (thru Sunday)

Oktoberfest at the German American Society of Greater Hollywood

First Friday @ 5 FREE Concert in Downtown Boynton

First Friday Art Walk in Downtown Delray Beach

SATURDAY

Miami Hurricanes vs North Carolina Tarheels at Hard Rock Stadium

Smashing Pumpkins & Jane’s Addiction at Hard Rock Live

Wiz Khalifa at E11EVEN Miami

Quavo & TakeOff at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Anthony Rodia at the Dania Improv

Rock-N-Fall Festival at Commons Park in Royal Palm Beach (thru Sunday)

Oktoberfest at Mathews Brewing Co. in Lake Worth Beach

Pooch Parade & Costume Contest at The Square in West Palm Beach

Red Bull Batalla (Spanish Battle Rap) at Miami Soho House Studios

South Florida Brazilian Festival at Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale (thru Sunday)

Bacon & BBQ Classic at Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden in Coral Gables

Let’s Get Latin Festival at Planta at The Square in West Palm

Ultimate Dinosaurs at the Frost Science Museum in Miami (thru Sunday)

ZooRun at Zoo Miami

West Palm Beach Green Market on Clematis Street

SUNDAY

Inter Miami CF vs. CF Montreal at DRV PNK Stadium

Zac Brown Band at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Full Moon Party at Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach