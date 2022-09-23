What’s Happening This Weekend In South Florida? (09-23-22)

FRIDAY

Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals at loanDepot Park

– Burger and Beer Friday

Lizzo at FLA Live Arena

Karol G at FTX Arena

Steve Aoki at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach

T.I. Birthday Celebration at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

2 Chainz at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

TobyMac at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach

Oktoberfest at Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach

Hispanic Heritage Celebration at The Wharf in Miami

Miami Spice Final Weekend

Lorikeet Feeding at the Palm Beach Zoo (thru Sunday)

SATURDAY

Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals at loanDepot Park

– Beerfest

Miami Hurricanes vs Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium

Florence + The Machine at FTX Arena

My Chemical Romance at FLA Live Arena

T.I. Birthday Celebration at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach

Laidback Luke at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Illenium at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton

Got Your Covered at Tin Roof in Delray Beach

Maiden Mania (Iron Maiden Tribute) at Matthew’s Brewing in Lake Worth Beach

Libations by the River at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale

Taste of the Track at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach

Out to Brunch at Regatta Park in Miami

Oktoberfest at the German American Society of Greater Hollywood (October 8th & 22nd)

Superfancon at the Marriott Miami Airport (thru Sunday)

Super Speed Roller Rave at Super Wheels Skating Center in Kendall

SUNDAY

Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals at loanDepot Park

– Mexican Heritage Celebration – Sunday Funday

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium