What’s Happening This Weekend In South Florida? (09-23-22)

FRIDAY
Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals at loanDepot Park
– Burger and Beer Friday
Lizzo at FLA Live Arena
Karol G at FTX Arena
Steve Aoki at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach
T.I. Birthday Celebration at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
2 Chainz at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
TobyMac at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach
Oktoberfest at Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach
Hispanic Heritage Celebration at The Wharf in Miami
Miami Spice Final Weekend
Lorikeet Feeding at the Palm Beach Zoo (thru Sunday)
SATURDAY
Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals at loanDepot Park
– Beerfest
Miami Hurricanes vs Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium
Florence + The Machine at FTX Arena
My Chemical Romance at FLA Live Arena
T.I. Birthday Celebration at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach
Laidback Luke at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Illenium at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
The Heavy Pets at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton
Got Your Covered at Tin Roof in Delray Beach
Maiden Mania (Iron Maiden Tribute) at Matthew’s Brewing in Lake Worth Beach
Libations by the River at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale
Taste of the Track at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach
Out to Brunch at Regatta Park in Miami
Oktoberfest at the German American Society of Greater Hollywood (October 8th & 22nd)
Superfancon at the Marriott Miami Airport (thru Sunday)
Super Speed Roller Rave at Super Wheels Skating Center in Kendall
SUNDAY
Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals at loanDepot Park
– Mexican Heritage Celebration – Sunday Funday
Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium