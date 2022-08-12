What’s Happening This Weekend In South Florida? (08-12-22)

FRIDAY

Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park

– Burger & Beer Night: $40 a seat in the Legends Level, with a smash burger & craft beer included.

Bad Bunny w/ Alesso & Diplo at Hard Rock Stadium (thru Saturday)

Chris Brown & Lil’ Baby at iTHINK Financial Amph

Chris Brown at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach

Michael Bublé at FLA Live Arena

Alesso at LIV at the Fountainbleau Miami Beach

TJ Miller at the Palm Besch Improv (thru Saturday)

Deon Cole at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)

Beauty and the Beast at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts (thru 8/28)

90’s Laser Show at the Frost Science Museum in Miami

Pink Floyd Laser-Music Show at West Palm Beach’s Cox Science Center and Aquarium

Screen on The Green (Ratatouille) on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

Summer Nights Beach Vibe Concerts in Oakland Park

Miami Spice at multiple locations (thru Sunday)

Dine Out Fort Lauderdale at multiple locations (thru Sunday)

The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month at multiple locations (thru Sunday)

SATURDAY

Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park

– Beerfest with beer sampling and early access two hours before the game. It’s $30 with the password 22BEERFEST, but does not include game ticket.

Inter Miami CF vs. New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale

Lee Brice at Mizner Park Amphitheatre in Boca

Swae Lee at E11EVEN Miami

Gucci Mane at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach

Sunrise Comic Con at the Sunrise Civic Center

PrideFête (An LGBTQ+ Caribbean Festival) in Wilton Manors’ Richardson Historic Park & Nature Preserve

72nd Anniversary of Howley’s Diner in West Palm Beach

Steam Horse Brewing 4th Anniversary in The District food hall in West Palm Beach

National Prosecco Day at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale & Miami

Tiki Fest at Rosa Sky Rooftop in Miami

Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival at FIU Biscayne Bay Campus

Puppy Yoga at the Eden Roc in Miami Beach

SUNDAY

Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park

Twisted Funk Records House Party at The Sunset Club in Hollywood

Salsa Sundays at Sweet Liberty in Miami Beach