What’s Happening This Weekend In South Florida? (08-12-22)

FRIDAY
Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park
– Burger & Beer Night: $40 a seat in the Legends Level, with a smash burger & craft beer included.
Bad Bunny w/ Alesso & Diplo at Hard Rock Stadium (thru Saturday)
Chris Brown & Lil’ Baby at iTHINK Financial Amph
Chris Brown at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach
Michael Bublé at FLA Live Arena
Alesso at LIV at the Fountainbleau Miami Beach
TJ Miller at the Palm Besch Improv (thru Saturday)
Deon Cole at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)
Beauty and the Beast at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts (thru 8/28)
90’s Laser Show at the Frost Science Museum in Miami
Pink Floyd Laser-Music Show at West Palm Beach’s Cox Science Center and Aquarium
Screen on The Green (Ratatouille) on the West Palm Beach Waterfront
Summer Nights Beach Vibe Concerts in Oakland Park
Miami Spice at multiple locations (thru Sunday)
Dine Out Fort Lauderdale at multiple locations (thru Sunday)
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month at multiple locations (thru Sunday)
SATURDAY
Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park
– Beerfest with beer sampling and early access two hours before the game. It’s $30 with the password 22BEERFEST, but does not include game ticket.
Inter Miami CF vs. New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale
Lee Brice at Mizner Park Amphitheatre in Boca
Swae Lee at E11EVEN Miami
Gucci Mane at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach
Sunrise Comic Con at the Sunrise Civic Center
PrideFête (An LGBTQ+ Caribbean Festival) in Wilton Manors’ Richardson Historic Park & Nature Preserve
72nd Anniversary of Howley’s Diner in West Palm Beach
Steam Horse Brewing 4th Anniversary in The District food hall in West Palm Beach
National Prosecco Day at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale & Miami
Tiki Fest at Rosa Sky Rooftop in Miami
Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival at FIU Biscayne Bay Campus
Puppy Yoga at the Eden Roc in Miami Beach
SUNDAY
Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park
Twisted Funk Records House Party at The Sunset Club in Hollywood
Salsa Sundays at Sweet Liberty in Miami Beach