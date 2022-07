What’s Happening This Weekend In South Florida (07-22-22)

FRIDAY

The Rolling Loud Festival at Hard Rock Stadium

– Kid Cudi, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Three 6 Mafia, Saweetie

Kodak Black at E11EVEN Miami

Lil Durk at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach

Iration at Sunset Cove Amphitheatre

Josh Wolf at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)

Riverwalk Rhythm & Brews at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale

Parks & Recreation Night at Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale

SATURDAY

The Rolling Loud Festival at Hard Rock Stadium

– Future, DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Gucci Mane, Latto, Kevin Gates, Soulja Boy

Travis Scott at E11EVEN Miami

Lil Uzi Vert at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Roddy Ricch at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach

Sammy Hagar at the Waterstone Resort & Marina’s SeaSpray Inlet Grill on Lake Boca

Summer Beach Party at Copperpoint Brewing in Boynton Beach

Star Wars: A New Hope at Lummus Park in Miami Beach

SUNDAY

The Rolling Loud Festival at Hard Rock Stadium

– Kendrick Lamar, Kodak Black, Moneybagg Yo, A$AP Ferg

Lil Uzi Vert at E11EVEN Miami

Future at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Incubus & Sublime with Rome at iTHINK Amphitheatre