What’s Happening This Weekend In South Florida? (06-17-22)

FRIDAY

Ann Wilson at the Parker Playhouse in Ft. Lauderdale

Fat Joe at E11EVEN Miami

Eddie Griffin at the Miami Improv (thru Saturday)

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical at the Broward Center (thru Sunday)

Draught Party w/ 3 Sons Brewing Co. at Arcade Odyssey in Kendall

SATURDAY

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett at Hard Rock Stadium

Keith Urban at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

The Beautiful Game Celebrity Match w/ Ronaldinho & Roberto Carlos at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale

Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival on Wilton Dr. in Wilton Manors

Celebration for All at The Square in WPB (thru Sunday)

Juneteenth Family Celebration Day at The Norton Museum of Art in WPB

Juneteenth Food Festival at Lummus Park in Miami Beach

Delray Concours D’Elegance on SE Second St.

Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

SUNDAY

Styx, REO Speedwagon, Loverboy at iTHINK Financial

The Juneteenth Experience at the North Beach Bandshell in Miami Beach

Mizner Park Downtown Drive Car Show in Boca Raton

Johnny Depp Club Brunch at Tin Roof in Delray Beach