What’s Happening This Weekend In South Florida? (06-17-22)

FRIDAY
Ann Wilson at the Parker Playhouse in Ft. Lauderdale
Fat Joe at E11EVEN Miami
Eddie Griffin at the Miami Improv (thru Saturday)
Beautiful – The Carole King Musical at the Broward Center (thru Sunday)
Draught Party w/ 3 Sons Brewing Co. at Arcade Odyssey in Kendall
SATURDAY
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett at Hard Rock Stadium
Keith Urban at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
The Beautiful Game Celebrity Match w/ Ronaldinho & Roberto Carlos at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale
Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival on Wilton Dr. in Wilton Manors
Celebration for All at The Square in WPB (thru Sunday)
Juneteenth Family Celebration Day at The Norton Museum of Art in WPB
Juneteenth Food Festival at Lummus Park in Miami Beach
Delray Concours D’Elegance on SE Second St.
Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
SUNDAY
Styx, REO Speedwagon, Loverboy at iTHINK Financial
The Juneteenth Experience at the North Beach Bandshell in Miami Beach
Mizner Park Downtown Drive Car Show in Boca Raton
Johnny Depp Club Brunch at Tin Roof in Delray Beach