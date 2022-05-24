What’s Happening This Weekend In South Florida? (05-24-22)

WEDNESDAY

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics (Game 5) at FTX Arena

Paul McCartney at Hard Rock Live

THURSDAY

Last Day of School for Palm Beach County

FRIDAY

Bryan Callen at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)

Bikini Kill at The Ground in Miami (thru Saturday)

Home Design & Remodeling Show at the Palm Beach County Convention Center (thru Monday)

SATURDAY

Dave Matthews Band at iThink Financial Amphitheatre (thru Sunday)

InterMiami CF vs Portland Timbers at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale

Miami Beach Air & Sea Show on Ocean Drive near Lummus Park (thru Sunday)

Great American Beach Party at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale

SUNDAY

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics (Game 7) at FTX Arena

Justin Moore at Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

MONDAY (Memorial Day)

Florida Jerk Festival at John Prince Park in Lake Worth

Sandz Caribbean Music Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach