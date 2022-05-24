What’s Happening This Weekend In South Florida? (05-24-22)

WEDNESDAY
Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics (Game 5) at FTX Arena
Paul McCartney at Hard Rock Live
THURSDAY
Last Day of School for Palm Beach County
FRIDAY
Bryan Callen at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)
Bikini Kill at The Ground in Miami (thru Saturday)
Home Design & Remodeling Show at the Palm Beach County Convention Center (thru Monday)
SATURDAY
Dave Matthews Band at iThink Financial Amphitheatre (thru Sunday)
InterMiami CF vs Portland Timbers at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale
Miami Beach Air & Sea Show on Ocean Drive near Lummus Park (thru Sunday)
Great American Beach Party at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale
SUNDAY
Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics (Game 7) at FTX Arena
Justin Moore at Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
MONDAY (Memorial Day)
Florida Jerk Festival at John Prince Park in Lake Worth
Sandz Caribbean Music Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach