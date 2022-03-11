What’s Happening This Weekend In South Florida? (03-11-22)

FRIDAY

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers at FTX Arena

50 Cent at E11even in Miami

Grassroots Festival at Virginia Key Beach Park in Miami (thru Sunday)

Rob Schneider at the Miami Improv (thru Saturday)

Carlos Mencia at Dania Improv (thru Sunday)

Anastasia at the Kravis Center (thru Sunday)

Frozen at the Broward Center of the Performing Arts (thru Sunday)

Jupiter Irish Fest at Abacoa Amphitheatre (thru Saturday)

Spirits & Culinary Celebration at The Museum of Discovery and Science

Sniff & Sip 60 Whiskeys at Mana Wynwood Convention Center

SATURDAY

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena

Jazz in the Gardens w/ Mary J. Blige, SWV & The Roots w/ T-Pain at Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Beach Live with Alanis Morissette at Lummus Park

Rae Sremmurd at E11even in Miami

Modern English at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach

Steel Panther at Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale

Palm Beach Book Festival w/ Oliver Stone & Alan Cumming at Florida Atlantic University’s campus in Boca Raton

St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival on Las Olas & Huizenga Plaza in Fort Lauderdale

Delray Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Atlantic Avenue

West Palm Beach Seafood Festival at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center (thru Sunday)

ArtFest by the Sea on Alternate A1A in Juno Beach (thru Sunday)

Bang Model Beach Volleyball at 8th and Ocean in Miami Beach (thru Sunday)

West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

Smorgasburg Outdoor Food & Craft Market Grand Opening at the Wynwood Walls

Miami Rum Congress Grand Tasting at the Hilton Cabana Miami Beach

Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (thru 3/20)

SUNDAY

Jazz in the Gardens w/ H.E.R. & Rick Ross at Hard Rock Stadium

Calle Ocho in Little Havana

St. Patrick’s Parade in Downtown Hollywood

Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington