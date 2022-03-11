What’s Happening This Weekend In South Florida? (03-11-22)

FRIDAY
Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers at FTX Arena
50 Cent at E11even in Miami
Grassroots Festival at Virginia Key Beach Park in Miami (thru Sunday)
Rob Schneider at the Miami Improv (thru Saturday)
Carlos Mencia at Dania Improv (thru Sunday)
Anastasia at the Kravis Center (thru Sunday)
Frozen at the Broward Center of the Performing Arts (thru Sunday)
Jupiter Irish Fest at Abacoa Amphitheatre (thru Saturday)
Spirits & Culinary Celebration at The Museum of Discovery and Science
Sniff & Sip 60 Whiskeys at Mana Wynwood Convention Center
SATURDAY
Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena
Jazz in the Gardens w/ Mary J. Blige, SWV & The Roots w/ T-Pain at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Beach Live with Alanis Morissette at Lummus Park
Rae Sremmurd at E11even in Miami
Modern English at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach
Steel Panther at Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale
Palm Beach Book Festival w/ Oliver Stone & Alan Cumming at Florida Atlantic University’s campus in Boca Raton
St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival on Las Olas & Huizenga Plaza in Fort Lauderdale
Delray Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Atlantic Avenue
West Palm Beach Seafood Festival at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center (thru Sunday)
ArtFest by the Sea on Alternate A1A in Juno Beach (thru Sunday)
Bang Model Beach Volleyball at 8th and Ocean in Miami Beach (thru Sunday)
West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront
Smorgasburg Outdoor Food & Craft Market Grand Opening at the Wynwood Walls
Miami Rum Congress Grand Tasting at the Hilton Cabana Miami Beach
Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (thru 3/20)
SUNDAY
Jazz in the Gardens w/ H.E.R. & Rick Ross at Hard Rock Stadium
Calle Ocho in Little Havana
St. Patrick’s Parade in Downtown Hollywood
Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington