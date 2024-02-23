What’s Happening This Weekend In South Florida? (02-23-24)

FRIDAY
South Beach Wine & Food Festival at Various Locations (thru Sunday)
SBWFF Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives w/ Guy Fieri at 1 Lincoln Road in Miami
DJ Khaled at LIV Miami Beach
Rick Ross at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Jeezy at E11EVEN Miami
Jagged Little Pill at the Kravis Center (thru Sunday)
Jon Lovitz at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)
Spyro Gyra at the Broward Center (thru Saturday)
St. Lucie County Fair on Midway Road in Fort Pierce (until 3/3)
Cirque du Soleil “ECHO” at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach (thru 4/7)
The Friends Experience at Aventura Mall (thru 3/24)
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition the Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach (thru 4/14)
Rule G Brewing Grand Opening in Coconut Creek
SATURDAY
SBWFF Smorgasburg After Dark w/ Robert Irvine at Smorgasburg Miami
SBWFF Hallandale Beach Food & Groove at the Village at Gulfstream Pegasus Park
SBWFF Tacos & Tequila at 1 Lincoln Road in Miami
Stevie Nicks at Hard Rock Live
Billie Joel & Sting at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa
CeeLo Green at E11EVEN Miami
Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals at Amerant Bank Arena
Marlins vs Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium
Astros vs Nationals at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
Mets vs Cardinals at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie
Monster Jam in Little Havana (thru Sunday)
FuelFest w/ Tyrese Gibson & Cody Walker at the South Florida Fairgrounds
Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton & It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Meet n Greet at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits in Oakland Park
Lake Worth Street Painting Festival on Lake Avenue (thru Sunday)
Delray Beach Craft Festival at Old School Square
Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (every weekend thru 3/24)
The Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru April)
TurtleFest at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach
SUNDAY
SBWFF Grand Tasting Village w/ DJ Khaled at 14 th & Ocean on Miami Beach
SBWFF The Block Party w/ Rev Run at 1 Lincoln Road in Miami
SBWFF Grand Finale at the Hangar at Regatta Harbour
Mike Epps & DeRay Davis at Hard Rock Live
“Napoleon Dynamite Live!” w/ Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez & Jon Gries at the Broward Center
Marlins vs. Nationals at Roger Dean Stadium
Astros vs Cardinals at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
Mets vs. Astros at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie
Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington (thru 4/21)
’70s Throwback Dinner at Swank Farms in Loxahatchee
Fur the Love Pet Fest on Fort Lauderdale Beach
Little Smiles Benefit with Vanilla Ice at Bronx House Pizza in Palm Coast