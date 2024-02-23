What’s Happening This Weekend In South Florida? (02-23-24)

FRIDAY

South Beach Wine & Food Festival at Various Locations (thru Sunday)

SBWFF Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives w/ Guy Fieri at 1 Lincoln Road in Miami

DJ Khaled at LIV Miami Beach

Rick Ross at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Jeezy at E11EVEN Miami

Jagged Little Pill at the Kravis Center (thru Sunday)

Jon Lovitz at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)

Spyro Gyra at the Broward Center (thru Saturday)

St. Lucie County Fair on Midway Road in Fort Pierce (until 3/3)

Cirque du Soleil “ECHO” at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach (thru 4/7)

The Friends Experience at Aventura Mall (thru 3/24)

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition the Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach (thru 4/14)

Rule G Brewing Grand Opening in Coconut Creek

SATURDAY

SBWFF Smorgasburg After Dark w/ Robert Irvine at Smorgasburg Miami

SBWFF Hallandale Beach Food & Groove at the Village at Gulfstream Pegasus Park

SBWFF Tacos & Tequila at 1 Lincoln Road in Miami

Stevie Nicks at Hard Rock Live

Billie Joel & Sting at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa

CeeLo Green at E11EVEN Miami

Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals at Amerant Bank Arena

Marlins vs Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium

Astros vs Nationals at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Mets vs Cardinals at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie

Monster Jam in Little Havana (thru Sunday)

FuelFest w/ Tyrese Gibson & Cody Walker at the South Florida Fairgrounds

Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton & It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Meet n Greet at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits in Oakland Park

Lake Worth Street Painting Festival on Lake Avenue (thru Sunday)

Delray Beach Craft Festival at Old School Square

Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (every weekend thru 3/24)

The Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru April)

TurtleFest at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach

SUNDAY

SBWFF Grand Tasting Village w/ DJ Khaled at 14 th & Ocean on Miami Beach

SBWFF The Block Party w/ Rev Run at 1 Lincoln Road in Miami

SBWFF Grand Finale at the Hangar at Regatta Harbour

Mike Epps & DeRay Davis at Hard Rock Live

“Napoleon Dynamite Live!” w/ Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez & Jon Gries at the Broward Center

Marlins vs. Nationals at Roger Dean Stadium

Astros vs Cardinals at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches

Mets vs. Astros at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie

Polo at the National Polo Center in Wellington (thru 4/21)

’70s Throwback Dinner at Swank Farms in Loxahatchee

Fur the Love Pet Fest on Fort Lauderdale Beach

Little Smiles Benefit with Vanilla Ice at Bronx House Pizza in Palm Coast