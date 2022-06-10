What’s Happening This Weekend? (06-10-22)

FRIDAY
Kid Rock at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
James Davis at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)
Lavell Crawford at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)
Wynwood Pride Music Festival at the RC Cola Plant (thru Sunday)
‘70s Pride Night at the Norton Museum of Art
Clifford the Big Red Dog at Waterfront Commons in WPB
SATURDAY
Russ at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre in Miami
Rock the Marina & Lionfish Derby w/ Spred The Dub & Spider Cherry at the Boynton Harbor Marina
Spred The Dub at Matthews Brewing in Lake Worth Beach
Hollywood Beach Summerfest at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort (thru Sunday)
Spirit of the Caribbean Festival w/ Kevin Lyttle at the ArtsPark in Hollywood
The Bikini Block Beach Volleyball Tournament on Delray Beach (thru Sunday)
FLoatarama Flotilla Parade on the New River in Fort Lauderdale
International Ocean Film Festival at the W South Beach (thru Sunday)
Smorgasburg Miami Food Bazaar in Wynwood
March for Our Lives at Pine Trails Park in Parkland, Weston, Coral Gables and Key West
Delray Beach Pride Festival & Concert on Atlantic Avenue (thru Sunday)
Coconut Grove Pride at CocoWalk
Cocktail-Making Classes w/ Queens from Ru Paul’s Drag Race at Brickell City Centre (thru Sunday)
9th Anniversary Tasting Event at Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park
The Belmont Stakes Viewing Party at The Palm Beach Kennel Club
National Rosé Day at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale
Spirit Fest at South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center (thru Monday)
SUNDAY
Talib Kweli at Rhythm & Vine in Fort Lauderdale
90’s Drag Brunch at Tin Roof in Delray Beach
Throw Social Drag Brunch in Delray Beach