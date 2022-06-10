What’s Happening This Weekend? (06-10-22)

FRIDAY

Kid Rock at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

James Davis at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)

Lavell Crawford at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)

Wynwood Pride Music Festival at the RC Cola Plant (thru Sunday)

‘70s Pride Night at the Norton Museum of Art

Clifford the Big Red Dog at Waterfront Commons in WPB

SATURDAY

Russ at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre in Miami

Rock the Marina & Lionfish Derby w/ Spred The Dub & Spider Cherry at the Boynton Harbor Marina

Spred The Dub at Matthews Brewing in Lake Worth Beach

Hollywood Beach Summerfest at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort (thru Sunday)

Spirit of the Caribbean Festival w/ Kevin Lyttle at the ArtsPark in Hollywood

The Bikini Block Beach Volleyball Tournament on Delray Beach (thru Sunday)

FLoatarama Flotilla Parade on the New River in Fort Lauderdale

International Ocean Film Festival at the W South Beach (thru Sunday)

Smorgasburg Miami Food Bazaar in Wynwood

March for Our Lives at Pine Trails Park in Parkland, Weston, Coral Gables and Key West

Delray Beach Pride Festival & Concert on Atlantic Avenue (thru Sunday)

Coconut Grove Pride at CocoWalk

Cocktail-Making Classes w/ Queens from Ru Paul’s Drag Race at Brickell City Centre (thru Sunday)

9th Anniversary Tasting Event at Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park

The Belmont Stakes Viewing Party at The Palm Beach Kennel Club

National Rosé Day at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale

Spirit Fest at South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center (thru Monday)

SUNDAY

Talib Kweli at Rhythm & Vine in Fort Lauderdale

90’s Drag Brunch at Tin Roof in Delray Beach

Throw Social Drag Brunch in Delray Beach