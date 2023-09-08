What’s Happening In South This Weekend? (09-08-23)

FRIDAY
Inter Miami vs. Sporting Kansas City at DRV PNK Stadium
Billy Currington at Mizner Park Amphitheatre
Rick Ross at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Tyga at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Marlon Wayans at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)
Tangerine Dream at the Miami Beach Bandshell
Screen On The Green: Vivo on the West Palm Beach Waterfront
Miami Spice at Multiple Locations (thru Sunday)
Dine Out Lauderdale at Multiple Locations (thru Sunday)
Flavor Palm Beach at Multiple Locations
Art After Dark at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach
Laser Light Shows at The Cox Science Center in West Palm Beach
SATURDAY
Miami Hurricanes vs Texas AM Aggies at Hard Rock Stadium
FAU Owls vs Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium
Odesza & Bob Moses at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Ordinary Boys (The Smiths Tribute) at Revolution Live in Fort
Lauderdale
Taco & Margarita Fest at Revolution Fort Lauderdale
FemAle Brew Fest at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale
Vodkapalooza at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale
Delray Beach Craft Festival at Old School Square Park (thru
Sunday)
SUNDAY
Godsmack at Hard Rock Live