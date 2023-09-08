What’s Happening In South This Weekend? (09-08-23)

FRIDAY

Inter Miami vs. Sporting Kansas City at DRV PNK Stadium

Billy Currington at Mizner Park Amphitheatre

Rick Ross at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Tyga at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Marlon Wayans at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)

Tangerine Dream at the Miami Beach Bandshell

Screen On The Green: Vivo on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

Miami Spice at Multiple Locations (thru Sunday)

Dine Out Lauderdale at Multiple Locations (thru Sunday)

Flavor Palm Beach at Multiple Locations

Art After Dark at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach

Laser Light Shows at The Cox Science Center in West Palm Beach

SATURDAY

Miami Hurricanes vs Texas AM Aggies at Hard Rock Stadium

FAU Owls vs Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium

Odesza & Bob Moses at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Ordinary Boys (The Smiths Tribute) at Revolution Live in Fort

Lauderdale

Taco & Margarita Fest at Revolution Fort Lauderdale

FemAle Brew Fest at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale

Vodkapalooza at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale

Delray Beach Craft Festival at Old School Square Park (thru

Sunday)

SUNDAY

Godsmack at Hard Rock Live