What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend?

FRIDAY
The Gin Blossoms at the Sunrise Theatre in Ft. Pierce
Kaskade at Story Nightclub in Miami Beach
Dillon Francis at The Venue Fort Lauderdale
Less Than Jake at Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale
Jeff Ross at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)
T.J. Miller at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)
Tig Notaro at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale
Delray Beach Tennis Open at the Delray Beach Tennis Center (thru Sunday)
Carousel Club Grand Opening at Gulfstream Park (thru Sunday)
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila Grand Opening on Clematis in West Palm Beach
Miami Concours in the Design District (thru Sunday)
Miami International Boat Show at the Miami Beach Convention Center (thru Sunday)
Coconut Grove Arts Festival on Bayshore Drive (thru Sunday)
Martin County Fair at the Martin County Fairgrounds (thru Sunday)
SATURDAY
Flo Rida at E11even in Miami
Zedd at Daer Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Styx at the Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
Jose Feliciano at the Knight Concert Hall in Miami
Spred the Dub at Matthews Brewing in Lake Worth Beach
Jupiter Seafood Festival w/ Matisyahu at Carlin Park (thru Sunday)
Riverwalk Chili Cook Off at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale
ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival at the Gardens North County District Park in Palm Beach Gardens (thru Sunday)
West Palm Beach Greenmarket on the West Palm Beach Waterfront
Florida Renaissance Festival at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach (thru 3/20)
90th Birthday Celebration at the Palm Beach Kennel Club With Producer Dennys!
SUNDAY
Dancing With The Stars at Hard Rock Live
Markus Schulz at E11even in Miami
Polo at the International Polo Club in Wellington