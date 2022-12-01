What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend?

FRIDAY
Brett Young at Hard Rock Live
The Chainsmokers at LIV Nightclub Miami Beach
50 Cent at E11EVEN Miami
Michael Rapaport at the Miami Improv (thru Saturday)
Hamilton at the Broward Center (thru Dec. 11)
Art Basel at the Miami Beach Convention Center (thru Saturday)
Santa’s Enchanted Forest at Tropical Park to Doral (thru 1/2)
Zoo Lights at Palm Beach Zoo (thru Sunday)
Tree Lighting & Holiday Concert at the Boynton Beach Amphitheatre
Jungle Island Grand Re-Opening w/ Free Admission in Miami (thru Sunday)
Croquetapalooza at Magic City Casino in Miami
SATURDAY
Muse, Jack White, Jimmy Eat World, Phoenix, YUNGBLUD on Fort Lauderdale Beach
Cardi B at STORY Miami Beach
Travis Scott at E11EVEN Miami
Mar+in Garrix at LIV Nightclub Miami Beach
Jake Owen at Vero Beach Airport Corporate Hangar
John Mulaney at iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Jupiter Beer Wine & Spirits Fest at Abacoa Amphitheatre in Jupiter
Matthew’s Brewing 5th Anniversary Block Party in Lake Worth Beach
World Cup Soccer: U.S. vs The Netherlands at a pub near you
Palm Beach Boat Parade from North Palm Beach to the Jupiter Inlet
The Nutcracker at the The Kravis Center (thru Sunday)
Light Up Boca at Mizner Park
Royal Palm Beach Winterfest at Commons Park
Boynton Beach Holiday Parade on Federal Highway
Polar Express at the Brightline MiamiCentral Station (thru Sunday)
Downtown Delray Beach Art Festival on Atlantic Avenue (thru Sunday)
National Pickleball Expo at the Palm Beach County Convention Center (thru Sunday)
Cornhole Classic w/ Kevin at the Palm Beach Kennel Club
Vegan Block Party at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale
West Palm Beach Green Market on Clematis Street
SUNDAY
Machine Gun Kelly, The 1975, The Used & Dashboard Confessional on Fort Lauderdale Beach
Machine Gun Kelly at E11EVEN Miami
Diddy at LIV Nightclub Miami Beach
deadmau5 at STORY Miami Beach
Holiday Fantasy of Lights at Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek (November 23 – January 2)
Lights 4 Hope at Okeeheelee Park
Asado (Roasted) Feast at Swank Farms in Loxahatchee