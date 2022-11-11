What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (11-11-22)

FRIDAY
Rick Ross at E11EVEN Miami
Soulja Boy at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Kaskade at STORY Miami
Joe Satriani at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale
Nick Swardson at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)
Carlos Mencia at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)
Miami City Ballet Presents: Romeo & Juliet at the Kravis Center in
West Palm Beach
New World Symphony Wallcast at CityPlace Doral
Miami Symphony Orchestra Open-Air Performance at The Moore
Building in Miami
Unlimited Free Mojitos at the Wharf Ft. Lauderdale & Miami (thru
Sunday)
SATURDAY
Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena
Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers at FLA Live Arena
FAU vs FIU at FIU Stadium
Tiesto at E11EVEN Miami
Lauren Alaina & Jerrod Niemann at Old School Square in Delray
Beach
Saturday Night Dance Fever at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca
Raton
Gypsy Kings at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts
The Taylor Swift Party at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale
Laser Beyonce at Frost Science Museum in Miami
Drone Show in Pompano Beach
Stuart Air Show at Witham Field
Reggae Fest at the Boynton Beach Civic Center
Tequesta Chili Cook-Off on Main Street
Mutts & Martinis at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale
Tacolandia at Regatta Park in Miami
West Palm Beach Green Market on Clematis Street
SUNDAY
Miami Dolphins vs Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium
Palm Beach VegFest at the Meyer Amphitheatre in West Palm
Beach
The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival at Miramar Regional Park
Table Dinner at Swank Specialty Produce in Loxahatchee Groves
Full Moon Silent Disco on Singer Island Beach
FLIFF Closing-Night Party at Ron Bergeron’s Green Glades Ranch
in Weston
Exotic Cars at Dania Pointe in Dania Beach