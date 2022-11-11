What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (11-11-22)

FRIDAY

Rick Ross at E11EVEN Miami

Soulja Boy at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Kaskade at STORY Miami

Joe Satriani at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale

Nick Swardson at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)

Carlos Mencia at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)

Miami City Ballet Presents: Romeo & Juliet at the Kravis Center in

West Palm Beach

New World Symphony Wallcast at CityPlace Doral

Miami Symphony Orchestra Open-Air Performance at The Moore

Building in Miami

Unlimited Free Mojitos at the Wharf Ft. Lauderdale & Miami (thru

Sunday)

SATURDAY

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers at FLA Live Arena

FAU vs FIU at FIU Stadium

Tiesto at E11EVEN Miami

Lauren Alaina & Jerrod Niemann at Old School Square in Delray

Beach

Saturday Night Dance Fever at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca

Raton

Gypsy Kings at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts

The Taylor Swift Party at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale

Laser Beyonce at Frost Science Museum in Miami

Drone Show in Pompano Beach

Stuart Air Show at Witham Field

Reggae Fest at the Boynton Beach Civic Center

Tequesta Chili Cook-Off on Main Street

Mutts & Martinis at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale

Tacolandia at Regatta Park in Miami

West Palm Beach Green Market on Clematis Street

SUNDAY

Miami Dolphins vs Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium

Palm Beach VegFest at the Meyer Amphitheatre in West Palm

Beach

The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival at Miramar Regional Park

Table Dinner at Swank Specialty Produce in Loxahatchee Groves

Full Moon Silent Disco on Singer Island Beach

FLIFF Closing-Night Party at Ron Bergeron’s Green Glades Ranch

in Weston

Exotic Cars at Dania Pointe in Dania Beach