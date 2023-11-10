What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (11-10-23)

FRIDAY
Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena
Inter Miami vs NYC FC at DRV PNK Stadium
Miami Hurricanes Basketball vs UCF at the Watsco Center
Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Friday at the Kaseya
Center
deadmau5 at E11EVEN Miami
French Montana at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
George Lopez Friday at Hard Rock Live
Chicago The Musical at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
(thru Sunday)
Disney’s Encanto at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival at Multiple Locations
(now thru the 16 th )
Drugstore June w/ Danielle Bregoli (Bhad Bhabieat), Beverly
D’Angelo, Miranda Cosgrove, Haley Joel Osment & Matt Walsh at
Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale
Stuart Air Show at Witham Field (thru Sunday)
The Little Mermaid at the West Palm Beach Waterfront
4-Year Anniversary at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale (thru Sunday)
The Friends Experience at Aventura Mall (thru 3/24)
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition the Cox Science Center and
Aquarium in West Palm Beach (thru 4/14)
SATURDAY
Country Bay Music Festival w/ Thomas Rhett, Chris Young &
Lainey Wilson at Miami Marine Stadium
DJ Paul Oakenfold at Honey in Delray Beach
Armin Van Buuren at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
FAU vs East Carolina at FAU Stadium
Washington Avenue Wine, Beer, & Martini Taste in Miami Beach
Tequesta Chili Cook-Off & Beer Tasting on Main Street
Riverwalk Mutts & Martinis at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale
Farmers, Antique & Artisan Market at Las Olas Oceanside Park
The Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru April)
SUNDAY
Florida Panthers vs Chicago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena
Country Bay Music Festival w/ Sam Hunt, Lee Brice, Elle King,
LOCASH, Randy Houser & Breland at Miami Marine Stadium
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening at Hard Rock Live
Artikal Sound System at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale
Rick Ross at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Fall Harvest Hoe Down at Swank Farm in Loxahatchee
Dining in the Dark by the Florida Outreach Center for the Blind at
the West Palm Beach Marriott