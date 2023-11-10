What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (11-10-23)

FRIDAY

Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena

Inter Miami vs NYC FC at DRV PNK Stadium

Miami Hurricanes Basketball vs UCF at the Watsco Center

Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Friday at the Kaseya

Center

deadmau5 at E11EVEN Miami

French Montana at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

George Lopez Friday at Hard Rock Live

Chicago The Musical at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

(thru Sunday)

Disney’s Encanto at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival at Multiple Locations

(now thru the 16 th )

Drugstore June w/ Danielle Bregoli (Bhad Bhabieat), Beverly

D’Angelo, Miranda Cosgrove, Haley Joel Osment & Matt Walsh at

Savor Cinema in Fort Lauderdale

Stuart Air Show at Witham Field (thru Sunday)

The Little Mermaid at the West Palm Beach Waterfront

4-Year Anniversary at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale (thru Sunday)

The Friends Experience at Aventura Mall (thru 3/24)

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition the Cox Science Center and

Aquarium in West Palm Beach (thru 4/14)

SATURDAY

Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Friday at the Kaseya

Center

Country Bay Music Festival w/ Thomas Rhett, Chris Young &

Lainey Wilson at Miami Marine Stadium

DJ Paul Oakenfold at Honey in Delray Beach

Armin Van Buuren at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

FAU vs East Carolina at FAU Stadium

Washington Avenue Wine, Beer, & Martini Taste in Miami Beach

Tequesta Chili Cook-Off & Beer Tasting on Main Street

Riverwalk Mutts & Martinis at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale

Farmers, Antique & Artisan Market at Las Olas Oceanside Park

The Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru April)

SUNDAY

Florida Panthers vs Chicago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena

Country Bay Music Festival w/ Sam Hunt, Lee Brice, Elle King,

LOCASH, Randy Houser & Breland at Miami Marine Stadium

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening at Hard Rock Live

Artikal Sound System at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale

Rick Ross at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Fall Harvest Hoe Down at Swank Farm in Loxahatchee

Dining in the Dark by the Florida Outreach Center for the Blind at

the West Palm Beach Marriott