What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (11-04-22)

FRIDAY
Luke Bryan at iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Jo Koy at FTX Arena
Jon Lovitz at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)
Brad Williams at the Dania Improv (thru Saturday)
Dillon Francis at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Feast of Little Italy at Abacoa in Jupiter (thru Sunday)
Bryce Allyn Band at the Lake Worth Beach Bonfire Series at the
Casino Building and Beach Complex
Hay Maze at Bayfront Park in Miami (thru Sunday)
SATURDAY
Miami Hurricanes vs Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock
Stadium
Afrojack at LIV Nightclub on Miami Beach
Grovetoberfest at Regatta Park in Coconut Grove
Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Fest w/ Spred the Dub & Artikal Sound
System at Mizner Park Amphitheatre in Boca Raton
Florida Day of the Dead Celebrations at Huizenga Park in Fort
Lauderdale
Day of the Dead Celebration at CityPlace Doral
Taste of Recovery at Old School Square in Delray Beach
Lagoon Fest in Downtown West Palm Beach
Dogfish Head Miami Farewell Party in Wynwood
West Palm Beach Green Market on Clematis Street
SUNDAY
Metallica at Hard Rock Live
Cee-Lo Green at E11EVEN Miami
21 Savage at LIV Nightclub on Miami Beach
Brandi Chastain at the Sprouts Farmers Market in Port St. Lucie
Cars & Coffee at the Palm Beach Outlets