What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (11-04-22)

FRIDAY

Luke Bryan at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Jo Koy at FTX Arena

Jon Lovitz at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)

Brad Williams at the Dania Improv (thru Saturday)

Dillon Francis at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Feast of Little Italy at Abacoa in Jupiter (thru Sunday)

Bryce Allyn Band at the Lake Worth Beach Bonfire Series at the

Casino Building and Beach Complex

Hay Maze at Bayfront Park in Miami (thru Sunday)

SATURDAY

Miami Hurricanes vs Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock

Stadium

Afrojack at LIV Nightclub on Miami Beach

Grovetoberfest at Regatta Park in Coconut Grove

Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Fest w/ Spred the Dub & Artikal Sound

System at Mizner Park Amphitheatre in Boca Raton

Florida Day of the Dead Celebrations at Huizenga Park in Fort

Lauderdale

Day of the Dead Celebration at CityPlace Doral

Taste of Recovery at Old School Square in Delray Beach

Lagoon Fest in Downtown West Palm Beach

Dogfish Head Miami Farewell Party in Wynwood

West Palm Beach Green Market on Clematis Street

SUNDAY

Metallica at Hard Rock Live

Cee-Lo Green at E11EVEN Miami

21 Savage at LIV Nightclub on Miami Beach

Brandi Chastain at the Sprouts Farmers Market in Port St. Lucie

Cars & Coffee at the Palm Beach Outlets