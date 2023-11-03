What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (11-03-23)

FRIDAY
Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards at the Kaseya Center
DJ Khaled at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival Opening w/ Brittany
Snow, Elizabeth Shue, Matt Walsh & David Arquette at Hard Rock
Live
Feast of Little Italy at Downtown Abacoa (thru Sunday)
Food In Motion at Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale
The Friends Experience at Aventura Mall (thru 3/24)
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition the Cox Science Center and
Aquarium in West Palm Beach (thru 4/14)
SATURDAY
Maluma at the Kaseya Center
Fat Joe at E11EVEN Miami
Nicky Romero at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Dane Cook at Hard Rock Live
Day of the Dead at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale
Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival w/ Spred The Dub at the Mizner
Park Amphitheater
Dania Pointe Food & Wine Festival at Dania Pointe
Cowboy Town Winter Fest at Bergeron Rodeo Grounds in Davie
(thru Sunday)
The Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru April)
SUNDAY
Jeezy at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach