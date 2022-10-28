What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (10-28-22)

FRIDAY

FIU vs Louisiana Tech at FIU Stadium

LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral (thru Sunday)

Stevie Nicks & Vanessa Carlton at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

The Toadies at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale

Banda MS at Hard Rock Live

Pure Prairie League at the Lyric Theatre in Stuart

Silvestre Dangond at FTX Arena in Miami

Snoop Dogg at E11EVEN Miami

Zedd at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach

Marlon Wayans at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)

Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Saturday)

Spookyville at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Sunday)

Zombie Crawl X on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach

Monster Mash Bash at The Wharf Miami

Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show at Bahia Mar (thru Sunday)

SATURDAY

Florida Panthers vs Ottawa Senators at FLA Live Arena

FAU vs UAB at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton

Hoobastank & Lit at the Broward Center

The Wallflowers at the Culture Room in Ft Lauderdale

Travis Tritt & Chris Janson at Pompano Beach Amph

Nelly at Trump National Doral Golf Club

Travis Scott at E11EVEN Miami

Cedric Gervais at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Meek Mill at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach

Nelk Boys at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Halloween Party w/ Products of Rage at Matthews Brewing in Lake Worth Beach

Halloween Bar Crawl in Fort Lauderdale

Costume Cruise on The Poseidon Ferry in Downtown Miami

Sleepy Hollow Halloween Extravaganza at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach

Halloween Party at the historic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables

Roller Boo-gie Halloween Skate Party at Jungle Plaza in Miami

Taco & Margarita Festival at Loan Depot Park

Kidsfest at Old School Square in Delray Beach

West Palm Beach Green Market on Clematis Street

SUNDAY

Demi Lovato at Hard Rock Live

The Chainsmokers at Trump National Doral Golf Club

Cimafunk at the ArtsPark in downtown Hollywood

Spooky Scary Skeletons at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale