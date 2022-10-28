What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (10-28-22)

FRIDAY
FIU vs Louisiana Tech at FIU Stadium
LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral (thru Sunday)
Stevie Nicks & Vanessa Carlton at iThink Financial Amphitheatre
The Toadies at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale
Banda MS at Hard Rock Live
Pure Prairie League at the Lyric Theatre in Stuart
Silvestre Dangond at FTX Arena in Miami
Snoop Dogg at E11EVEN Miami
Zedd at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach
Marlon Wayans at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)
Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Saturday)
Spookyville at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Sunday)
Zombie Crawl X on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach
Monster Mash Bash at The Wharf Miami
Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show at Bahia Mar (thru Sunday)
SATURDAY
Florida Panthers vs Ottawa Senators at FLA Live Arena
FAU vs UAB at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton
Hoobastank & Lit at the Broward Center
The Wallflowers at the Culture Room in Ft Lauderdale
Travis Tritt & Chris Janson at Pompano Beach Amph
Nelly at Trump National Doral Golf Club
Travis Scott at E11EVEN Miami
Cedric Gervais at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Meek Mill at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach
Nelk Boys at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Halloween Party w/ Products of Rage at Matthews Brewing in Lake Worth Beach
Halloween Bar Crawl in Fort Lauderdale
Costume Cruise on The Poseidon Ferry in Downtown Miami
Sleepy Hollow Halloween Extravaganza at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach
Halloween Party at the historic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables
Roller Boo-gie Halloween Skate Party at Jungle Plaza in Miami
Taco & Margarita Festival at Loan Depot Park
Kidsfest at Old School Square in Delray Beach
West Palm Beach Green Market on Clematis Street
SUNDAY
Demi Lovato at Hard Rock Live
The Chainsmokers at Trump National Doral Golf Club
Cimafunk at the ArtsPark in downtown Hollywood
Spooky Scary Skeletons at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale