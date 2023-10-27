What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (10-27-23)

FRIDAY

Jason Aldean & Mitchell Tenpenny at iTHINK Financial

Amphitheatre

Mitchell Tenpenny Meet-n-Greet at RISE West Palm Beach

Zac N’ Fried (Zac Brown tribute band) at Old School Square in

Delray Beach

DJ Snake at E11EVEN Miami

DL Hughley at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)

Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show at Pier 66 Marina (thru

Sunday)

Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Saturday)

Spookyville at Yesteryear Village at the South Florida Fairgrounds

(thru Saturday)

Halloween Bar Crawl at Booze Garden in Fort Lauderdale (thru

Saturday)

Halloween Party at Mathews Brewing Company in Lake Worth

Beach

Nightmare in the Park at Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale

Black Market Horror Fest at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale

Boo Bash at ArtsPark at Young Circle in downtown Hollywood

Boo Bash on NE Sixth St., in Pompano Beach

Parkland Halloween Festival at Pine Trails Park

Halloween Bash at Wimberly Field in Oakland Park

Fall Festival at C.W. Thomas Park in Dania Beach

BOO-per City Halloween Extravaganza at Memorial Park in Cooper

City

A Taylor Swift Dance Party at the Marriott PGA in Palm Beach

Gardens

SATURDAY

John Legend at Hard Rock Live

Carlos Vives at the Kaseya Center in Miami

Quavo at E11EVEN Miami

Cedric Gervais at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Miami Hurricanes vs Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium

Florida Panthers vs Seattle Kraken at Amerant Bank Arena

Unicorn World at the Palm Beach County Convention Center (thru

Sunday)

Boynton Beach Pirate Fest at Dewey Park (thru Sunday)

Dia De Los Muertos Celebration in downtown Lake Worth Beach

Moonfest on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach

Trick-or-Treating & Halloween Parade at Old School Square in

Delray Beach

Halloween Bar Crawl at Booze Garden in Fort Lauderdale

Halloween on 2 nd Block Party in Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Hollyweird Halloween Festival on Hollywood Boulevard

Sleepy Hollow Halloween at Gulfstream Park Village in Hallandale

Beach

Fall Festival at Margate Sports Complex in Margate

Spooktacular Science Tricks & Treats at the Museum of Discovery

and Science in Fort Lauderdale

Spooky Science Monster Mash at Frost Museum of Science in

Miami

Dance Party & Craft Fair at Coastal Karma Brewing in Lake Park

The Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru April)

SUNDAY

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium

Sammy Hagar w/ George Thorogood at Hard Rock Live

Paint & Sip Brush & Brunch at NOBO Brewing in Boynton Beach

Puppy Brunch at Tarpon River Brewing in Fort Lauderdale