What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (10-27-23)

FRIDAY
Jason Aldean & Mitchell Tenpenny at iTHINK Financial
Amphitheatre
Mitchell Tenpenny Meet-n-Greet at RISE West Palm Beach
Zac N’ Fried (Zac Brown tribute band) at Old School Square in
Delray Beach
DJ Snake at E11EVEN Miami
DL Hughley at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)
Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show at Pier 66 Marina (thru
Sunday)
Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Saturday)
Spookyville at Yesteryear Village at the South Florida Fairgrounds
(thru Saturday)
Halloween Bar Crawl at Booze Garden in Fort Lauderdale (thru
Saturday)
Halloween Party at Mathews Brewing Company in Lake Worth
Beach
Nightmare in the Park at Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale
Black Market Horror Fest at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale
Boo Bash at ArtsPark at Young Circle in downtown Hollywood
Boo Bash on NE Sixth St., in Pompano Beach
Parkland Halloween Festival at Pine Trails Park
Halloween Bash at Wimberly Field in Oakland Park
Fall Festival at C.W. Thomas Park in Dania Beach
BOO-per City Halloween Extravaganza at Memorial Park in Cooper
City
A Taylor Swift Dance Party at the Marriott PGA in Palm Beach
Gardens
SATURDAY
John Legend at Hard Rock Live
Carlos Vives at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Quavo at E11EVEN Miami
Cedric Gervais at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Miami Hurricanes vs Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium
Florida Panthers vs Seattle Kraken at Amerant Bank Arena
Unicorn World at the Palm Beach County Convention Center (thru
Sunday)
Boynton Beach Pirate Fest at Dewey Park (thru Sunday)
Dia De Los Muertos Celebration in downtown Lake Worth Beach
Moonfest on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach
Trick-or-Treating & Halloween Parade at Old School Square in
Delray Beach
Halloween Bar Crawl at Booze Garden in Fort Lauderdale
Halloween on 2 nd Block Party in Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Hollyweird Halloween Festival on Hollywood Boulevard
Sleepy Hollow Halloween at Gulfstream Park Village in Hallandale
Beach
Fall Festival at Margate Sports Complex in Margate
Spooktacular Science Tricks & Treats at the Museum of Discovery
and Science in Fort Lauderdale
Spooky Science Monster Mash at Frost Museum of Science in
Miami
Dance Party & Craft Fair at Coastal Karma Brewing in Lake Park
The Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru April)
SUNDAY
Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium
Sammy Hagar w/ George Thorogood at Hard Rock Live
Paint & Sip Brush & Brunch at NOBO Brewing in Boynton Beach
Puppy Brunch at Tarpon River Brewing in Fort Lauderdale