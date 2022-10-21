What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (10-21-22)

FRIDAY
Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics at FTX Arena
Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena
III Points Festival w/ LCD Soundsystem & The Marias at Mana Wynwood
Tory Lanez at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Roxanne (The Police) at Matthews Brewing in Lake Worth Beach
Misty Mountain (Led Zeppelin) at The Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton (thru Saturday)
Craig Ferguson at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)
Six at the Broward Center of the Performing Arts
Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Saturday)
Spookyville at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Sunday)
Pumpkin Fest at Harbourside Place in Jupiter (thru Sunday)
Oktoberfest at The German American Social Club in West Kendall (thru Sunday)
South Beach Seafood Festival at Lummus Park (thru Saturday)
Miami International Auto Show at the Miami Beach Convention Center (thru Sunday)
SATURDAY
Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors at FTX Arena
Miami Hurricanes vs Duke Blue Devils at Hard Rock Stadium
III Points Festival w/ Bob Moses, Flume & Joji at Mana Wynwood
Rae Sremmurd at E11EVEN Miami
Hunter Hayes at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Joe Nichols at Renegades in West Palm Beach
Amos Lee at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale
Halloween Laser Show at Frost Science Museum in Miami
Oktoberfest at the German American Society of Greater Hollywood
Fall Festival at Margate Sports Complex
Howl-o-ween with The Wharf Fort Lauderdale
Riverwalk Rhythm & Brews at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale
Caribbean Fest at Pompano Beach Community Park
Mutt Derby at the Palm Beach Kennel Club
West Palm Beach Green Market on Clematis Street
SUNDAY
Miami Dolphins vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium
Florida Panthers vs New York Islanders at FLA Live Arena
Dixie Vodka 400 at the Miami-Homestead Speedway
Gorillaz at FTX Arena
Rufus Du Sol at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
Neighbors 4 Neighbors (Hurricane Ian Relief Concert) at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton
Pumpkin & Palm Trees at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale
Fall Festival at LOOP Park in Fort Lauderdale
Swede Fest at Kelsey Theater Black Box in Lake Park
Puppy Brunch at Tarpon River Brewing in Fort Lauderdale