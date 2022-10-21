What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (10-21-22)

FRIDAY

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics at FTX Arena

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena

III Points Festival w/ LCD Soundsystem & The Marias at Mana Wynwood

Tory Lanez at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Roxanne (The Police) at Matthews Brewing in Lake Worth Beach

Misty Mountain (Led Zeppelin) at The Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton (thru Saturday)

Craig Ferguson at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)

Six at the Broward Center of the Performing Arts

Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Saturday)

Spookyville at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Sunday)

Pumpkin Fest at Harbourside Place in Jupiter (thru Sunday)

Oktoberfest at The German American Social Club in West Kendall (thru Sunday)

South Beach Seafood Festival at Lummus Park (thru Saturday)

Miami International Auto Show at the Miami Beach Convention Center (thru Sunday)

SATURDAY

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors at FTX Arena

Miami Hurricanes vs Duke Blue Devils at Hard Rock Stadium

III Points Festival w/ Bob Moses, Flume & Joji at Mana Wynwood

Rae Sremmurd at E11EVEN Miami

Hunter Hayes at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Joe Nichols at Renegades in West Palm Beach

Amos Lee at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale

Halloween Laser Show at Frost Science Museum in Miami

Oktoberfest at the German American Society of Greater Hollywood

Fall Festival at Margate Sports Complex

Howl-o-ween with The Wharf Fort Lauderdale

Riverwalk Rhythm & Brews at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale

Caribbean Fest at Pompano Beach Community Park

Mutt Derby at the Palm Beach Kennel Club

West Palm Beach Green Market on Clematis Street

SUNDAY

Miami Dolphins vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium

Florida Panthers vs New York Islanders at FLA Live Arena

Dixie Vodka 400 at the Miami-Homestead Speedway

Gorillaz at FTX Arena

Rufus Du Sol at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

Neighbors 4 Neighbors (Hurricane Ian Relief Concert) at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton

Pumpkin & Palm Trees at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale

Fall Festival at LOOP Park in Fort Lauderdale

Swede Fest at Kelsey Theater Black Box in Lake Park

Puppy Brunch at Tarpon River Brewing in Fort Lauderdale