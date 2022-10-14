What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (10-14-22)

FRIDAY
Jack Harlow at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
Taylor Dayne, Deborah Cox, Lisa Lisa & Rob Base at Hard Rock Live
Yes at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale
Steel Pulse at the Abacoa Amphitheatre in Jupiter
Jeff Ross at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)
Mike Epps at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)
FIU Panthers vs UTSA Road Runners at FIU Stadium
Little Shop of Horrors at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts (thru Sunday)
Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Saturday)
Spookyville at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Sunday)
The Addams Family 2 on the West Palm Beach Waterfront
Oktoberfest at the American German Club of the Palm Beaches in Lake Worth Beach (thru Sunday)
Oktoberfest at The German American Social Club in West Kendall (thru Sunday)
Salsa Festival at the InterContinental Miami (thru Sunday)
Hogwharf at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale (thru Sunday)
SATURDAY
Chris Stapleton, Elle King & Morgan Wade at Hard Rock Live
Fiesta Latina at FTX Arena
Gucci Mane at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach
Cash Cash & Kashmr at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
FAU Owls vs Rice Owls at FAU Stadium
Boca Raton Pumpkin Patch Festival at Mizner Park Amphitheatre (thru Sunday)
Fall Festival at Wellington Village Park
Riverwalk 7th Annual Fall Festival at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale
Fall Festival at Centennial Park & Amphitheatre in Boynton Beach
Caribbean Culture Fest at Miramar Regional Park
Las Olas Art Festival in Fort Lauderdale
Vegan Block Party at Huizenga Plaza in Fort Lauderdale
Craftoberfest at the DownTowner Fort Lauderdale
West Palm Beach Green Market on Clematis Street
SUNDAY
Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium
Keith Sweat at FTX Arena
Lynard Skynard at Hard Rock Live
Plies at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Pride Fest at the Grand Concourse in Miami Shores
Cars & Coffee: Trunk or Treat at the Palm Beach Outlets