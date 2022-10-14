What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (10-14-22)

FRIDAY

Jack Harlow at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

Taylor Dayne, Deborah Cox, Lisa Lisa & Rob Base at Hard Rock Live

Yes at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale

Steel Pulse at the Abacoa Amphitheatre in Jupiter

Jeff Ross at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)

Mike Epps at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)

FIU Panthers vs UTSA Road Runners at FIU Stadium

Little Shop of Horrors at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts (thru Sunday)

Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Saturday)

Spookyville at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Sunday)

The Addams Family 2 on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

Oktoberfest at the American German Club of the Palm Beaches in Lake Worth Beach (thru Sunday)

Oktoberfest at The German American Social Club in West Kendall (thru Sunday)

Salsa Festival at the InterContinental Miami (thru Sunday)

Hogwharf at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale (thru Sunday)

SATURDAY

Chris Stapleton, Elle King & Morgan Wade at Hard Rock Live

Fiesta Latina at FTX Arena

Gucci Mane at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach

Cash Cash & Kashmr at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

FAU Owls vs Rice Owls at FAU Stadium

Boca Raton Pumpkin Patch Festival at Mizner Park Amphitheatre (thru Sunday)

Fall Festival at Wellington Village Park

Riverwalk 7th Annual Fall Festival at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale

Fall Festival at Centennial Park & Amphitheatre in Boynton Beach

Caribbean Culture Fest at Miramar Regional Park

Las Olas Art Festival in Fort Lauderdale

Vegan Block Party at Huizenga Plaza in Fort Lauderdale

Craftoberfest at the DownTowner Fort Lauderdale

West Palm Beach Green Market on Clematis Street

SUNDAY

Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium

Keith Sweat at FTX Arena

Lynard Skynard at Hard Rock Live

Plies at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Pride Fest at the Grand Concourse in Miami Shores

Cars & Coffee: Trunk or Treat at the Palm Beach Outlets