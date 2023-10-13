What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (10-13-23)

FRIDAY
Bert Kreischer at Hard Rock Live
Offset at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
deadmau5 at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Saint Jhn at E11EVEn Miami
Marisa Monte at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale
Jason Beach Massacre Party w/ Spred the Dub at The Cove
Brewery in Deerfield Beach
Bret Ernst at the Palm Beach Kennel Club
Loni Love at the Dania Improv (thru Saturday)
Annie at the Broward Center (thru 10/22)
Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Saturday)
Spookyville at Yesteryear Village at the South Florida Fairgrounds
(thru Saturday)
The Horrorland Miami Scream Park at Parrot Jungle Island in
Miami (thru Sunday)
Flippers Fall Festival at Miami Seaquarium (thru Sunday)
Pumpkin Patch Festival at Mizner Park Amphitheater (thru Sunday)
Pumpkin Patch at The Square in West Palm Beach (thru Sunday)
Oktoberfest at American German Club of the Palm Beaches in Lake
Worth Beach (thru Sunday)
Hogwharf at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale (thru Sunday)
World Pickelball Classic at the Palm Beach Gardens Tennis &
Pickelball Center (thru Sunday)
Nuestra Cultura at The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach
SATURDAY
The Jonas Brothers at the Kaseya Center
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony & 2 Live Crew at DAER Nightclub at the
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Cash Cash at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Café Tacvba at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale Firefighters Oktoberfest at Station 29 in east Fort
Lauderdale
Oktoberfest Beerfest at the Dania Beach City Hall
Dogtoberfest at Barrel of Monks Brewing in Boca Raton
Fall Family Fun Fest at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium
Las Olas Art Fair in Fort Lauderdale
South Florida Tacos & Treats Festival at John Prince Park in Lake
Worth Beach (thru Sunday)
Kravis Center Block Party in West Palm Beach
The Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru April)
SUNDAY
Miami Dolphins vs Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies at the Kaseya Center
The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Arsht Center in Miami
Scary Pockets at the Miami Beach Bandshell
Sunday on the Waterfront at the Meyer Amphitheatre in West Palm
Beach