What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (10-13-23)

FRIDAY

Bert Kreischer at Hard Rock Live

Offset at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

deadmau5 at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Saint Jhn at E11EVEn Miami

Marisa Monte at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale

Jason Beach Massacre Party w/ Spred the Dub at The Cove

Brewery in Deerfield Beach

Bret Ernst at the Palm Beach Kennel Club

Loni Love at the Dania Improv (thru Saturday)

Annie at the Broward Center (thru 10/22)

Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Saturday)

Spookyville at Yesteryear Village at the South Florida Fairgrounds

(thru Saturday)

The Horrorland Miami Scream Park at Parrot Jungle Island in

Miami (thru Sunday)

Flippers Fall Festival at Miami Seaquarium (thru Sunday)

Pumpkin Patch Festival at Mizner Park Amphitheater (thru Sunday)

Pumpkin Patch at The Square in West Palm Beach (thru Sunday)

Oktoberfest at American German Club of the Palm Beaches in Lake

Worth Beach (thru Sunday)

Hogwharf at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale (thru Sunday)

World Pickelball Classic at the Palm Beach Gardens Tennis &

Pickelball Center (thru Sunday)

Nuestra Cultura at The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach

SATURDAY

The Jonas Brothers at the Kaseya Center

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony & 2 Live Crew at DAER Nightclub at the

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Cash Cash at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Café Tacvba at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Firefighters Oktoberfest at Station 29 in east Fort

Lauderdale

Oktoberfest Beerfest at the Dania Beach City Hall

Dogtoberfest at Barrel of Monks Brewing in Boca Raton

Fall Family Fun Fest at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium

Las Olas Art Fair in Fort Lauderdale

South Florida Tacos & Treats Festival at John Prince Park in Lake

Worth Beach (thru Sunday)

Kravis Center Block Party in West Palm Beach

The Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru April)

SUNDAY

Miami Dolphins vs Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies at the Kaseya Center

The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Arsht Center in Miami

Scary Pockets at the Miami Beach Bandshell

Sunday on the Waterfront at the Meyer Amphitheatre in West Palm

Beach