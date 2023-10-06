What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (10-06-23)

FRIDAY

Willie Nelson & Avett Brothers at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sean Paul at E11EVEN Miami

Marshmello at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Matt Rife at Hard Rock Live

Preacher Lawson at Dania Improv (thru Saturday)

Billboard Latin Music Week at Faena Miami Beach

Rock n’ Fall Tribute Festival at Commons Park in Royal Palm Beach

Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Saturday)

Funky Buddha Brewery Oktoberfest at Jaco Pastorius Park in Oakland Park (thru Sunday)

The Horrorland Miami Scream Park at Parrot Jungle Island in Miami (thru Sunday)

Boca Raton Night Market at Sanborn Square (thru Sunday)

Barks and Brews at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens

Food in Motion (Food Trucks) at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale

Old Town Untapped in downtown Pompano Beach

WWBA World Baseball Championship at the Roger Dean Complex in Jupiter (thru Monday)

SATURDAY

Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale

Miami vs Georgia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium

FAU vs Tulsa at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton

Ken Jeong at Hard Rock Live

Sammy Figueroa at the Kravis Center

Oktoberfest at Mathews Brewing Co. in Lake Worth Beach

Oktoberfest at the German American Society of Hollywood

Pineapple Grove Bed Races in Delray Beach

Vodkapalooza Festival at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale

Disney Junior Live on Tour at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach

ZenHippo Kids Fall Festival at The Square in West Palm Beach

Big Toy & Truck Extravaganza at Holiday Park Fort Lauderdale

The Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru April)

SUNDAY

Miami Dolphins vs New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium

Morrissey at Hard Rock Live

Yes at the Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

