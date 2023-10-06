What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (10-06-23)

FRIDAY
Willie Nelson & Avett Brothers at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sean Paul at E11EVEN Miami
Marshmello at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Matt Rife at Hard Rock Live
Preacher Lawson at Dania Improv (thru Saturday)
Billboard Latin Music Week at Faena Miami Beach
Rock n’ Fall Tribute Festival at Commons Park in Royal Palm Beach
Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds (thru Saturday)
Funky Buddha Brewery Oktoberfest at Jaco Pastorius Park in Oakland Park (thru Sunday)
The Horrorland Miami Scream Park at Parrot Jungle Island in Miami (thru Sunday)
Boca Raton Night Market at Sanborn Square (thru Sunday)
Barks and Brews at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens
Food in Motion (Food Trucks) at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale
Old Town Untapped in downtown Pompano Beach
WWBA World Baseball Championship at the Roger Dean Complex in Jupiter (thru Monday)
SATURDAY
Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale
Miami vs Georgia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium
FAU vs Tulsa at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton
Ken Jeong at Hard Rock Live
Sammy Figueroa at the Kravis Center
Oktoberfest at Mathews Brewing Co. in Lake Worth Beach
Oktoberfest at the German American Society of Hollywood
Pineapple Grove Bed Races in Delray Beach
Vodkapalooza Festival at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale
Disney Junior Live on Tour at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach
ZenHippo Kids Fall Festival at The Square in West Palm Beach
Big Toy & Truck Extravaganza at Holiday Park Fort Lauderdale
The Green Market on the West Palm Beach Waterfront (thru April)
SUNDAY
Miami Dolphins vs New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium
Morrissey at Hard Rock Live
Yes at the Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
