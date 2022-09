What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (09-30-22)

FRIDAY

Kaskade at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach

Ty Dolla $ign at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

TJ Miller at the Miami Improv (thru Saturday)

KISS Alive The Tribute at Commons Park in Royal Palm Beach

Cortadito at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach

NashBash w/ The Moonshiners at BRK Republic Dog Park & Bar in West Palm Beach

Wharftoberfest at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale & Miami (thru Saturday)

Octoberfest at Wynwood Marketplace (thru Sunday)

House of Horror Haunted Carnival at Miami International Mall

Battle Court Jai-Alai at Magic City Fronton

SATURDAY

Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin & Bush at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sister Hazel & Spin Doctors at Abacoa Amphitheatre in Jupiter

Maxwell & Fantasia at Hard Rock Live

Sebastián Yatra at FTX Arena

Fabolous at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach

Nicky Romero at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel

Fall Festival at Commons Park in Royal Palm Beach

Pinetoberfest Beer Festival at Evelyn Greer Park in Pinecrest

Lagerfest at Copperpoint Brewing in Boynton Beach

Hoptoberfest at Hopportunites in Delray Beach

Emo Bar Crawl in Brickell

Indie Craft Bazaar at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale

SUNDAY

The Sunday Jazz Brunch at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale

Palm Beach Tropical Fest at Bicentennial Park in Riviera Beach

Oktoberfest at The Abbey in Miami Beach