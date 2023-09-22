What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (09-22-23)

FRIDAY

Miami Marlins vs Milwaukee Brewers at loanDepot park

Lil Baby at Amerant Bank Arena

Wu Tang Clan & Nas at Hard Rock Live

RBD at the Kaseya Center

DJ Khaled at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Boca End of Summer Festival at the Mizner Park Amphitheater

(thru Sunday)

Swede Fest at the Lake Worth Playhouse

Miami Spice at Multiple Locations (thru Sunday)

Dine Out Lauderdale at Multiple Locations (thru Sunday)

Flavor Palm Beach at Multiple Locations

SATURDAY

Miami Marlins vs Milwaukee Brewers at loanDepot park

– Beerfest

FIU Panthers vs Liberty Flames at FIU Stadium

Becky G at Hard Rock Live

Lana Del Rey at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Alejandro Sanz at the Kaseya Center

Brett Young at Pompano Beach Amphitheater

DJ Pauly D at Strawberry Moon in Miami Beach

Cedric Gervais at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Boca End of Summer Festival at Mizner Park Amphitheater (thru

Sunday)

Taste at the Track-Bourbon & BBQ at Gulfstream Park in

Hallandale Beach

Libations by the River at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale

SUNDAY

Miami Dolphins vs Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Marlins vs Milwaukee Brewers at loanDepot park

– $1 kid’s tickets

Lil Baby at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

The Black Keys Record Hang at Floyd Miami

Paddle Out Ceremony for Jimmy Buffett at the Lake Worth Beach

Casino