What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (09-22-23)

FRIDAY
Miami Marlins vs Milwaukee Brewers at loanDepot park
Lil Baby at Amerant Bank Arena
Wu Tang Clan & Nas at Hard Rock Live
RBD at the Kaseya Center
DJ Khaled at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Boca End of Summer Festival at the Mizner Park Amphitheater
(thru Sunday)
Swede Fest at the Lake Worth Playhouse
Miami Spice at Multiple Locations (thru Sunday)
Dine Out Lauderdale at Multiple Locations (thru Sunday)
Flavor Palm Beach at Multiple Locations
SATURDAY
Miami Marlins vs Milwaukee Brewers at loanDepot park
– Beerfest
FIU Panthers vs Liberty Flames at FIU Stadium
Becky G at Hard Rock Live
Lana Del Rey at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Alejandro Sanz at the Kaseya Center
Brett Young at Pompano Beach Amphitheater
DJ Pauly D at Strawberry Moon in Miami Beach
Cedric Gervais at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Boca End of Summer Festival at Mizner Park Amphitheater (thru
Sunday)
Taste at the Track-Bourbon & BBQ at Gulfstream Park in
Hallandale Beach
Libations by the River at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale
SUNDAY
Miami Dolphins vs Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Marlins vs Milwaukee Brewers at loanDepot park
– $1 kid’s tickets
Lil Baby at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
The Black Keys Record Hang at Floyd Miami
Paddle Out Ceremony for Jimmy Buffett at the Lake Worth Beach
Casino