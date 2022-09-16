What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (09-16-22)

Alicia Keys at Hard Rock Live
Prince Royce at FTX Arena
Rick Ross at E11EVEN Miami
Flamenco Festival de Cante at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami (thru Sunday)
Mexican Independence Day at Wharf Ft. Lauderdale & Miami
Mexican Independence Day at Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park
SATURDAY
Kevin Hart at FTX Arena in Miami (thru Sunday)
Lady Gaga at Hard Rock Stadium
Switchfoot & Collective Soul at Pompano Beach
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Hard Rock Live
Bomba Estéreo at Bayfront Park in Miami
FAU vs UCF at FAU Stadium
Miramar Latin Music Festival at Miramar Regional Park
Hispanic Heritage Story Time at The Square in West Palm Beach
Bar Crawl for Charity on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach
FemAle Brewfest at the Kimpton Goodland Hotel in Ft. Lauderdale
Fashion Bazaar at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale
Mango Salsa Sour Debut at Dogfish Head Miami
SUNDAY
Feel Good Music Fest w/ Inner Circle at the Miami Beach
Bandshell
The Noctámbulo Band at the Meyer Amphitheatre in West Palm
Beach
Cars & Coffee at the Palm Beach Outlets in West Palm Beach
Bottomless Brunch at Shooters Waterfront in Ft. Lauderdale