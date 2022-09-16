What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (09-16-22)

FRIDAY Alicia Keys at Hard Rock Live

Prince Royce at FTX Arena

Rick Ross at E11EVEN Miami

Flamenco Festival de Cante at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami (thru Sunday)

Mexican Independence Day at Wharf Ft. Lauderdale & Miami

Mexican Independence Day at Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park SATURDAY Kevin Hart at FTX Arena in Miami (thru Sunday)

Lady Gaga at Hard Rock Stadium

Switchfoot & Collective Soul at Pompano Beach

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Hard Rock Live

Bomba Estéreo at Bayfront Park in Miami

FAU vs UCF at FAU Stadium

Miramar Latin Music Festival at Miramar Regional Park

Hispanic Heritage Story Time at The Square in West Palm Beach

Bar Crawl for Charity on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach FemAle Brewfest at the Kimpton Goodland Hotel in Ft. Lauderdale

Fashion Bazaar at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale

Mango Salsa Sour Debut at Dogfish Head Miami SUNDAY Feel Good Music Fest w/ Inner Circle at the Miami Beach

Bandshell

The Noctámbulo Band at the Meyer Amphitheatre in West Palm

Beach

Cars & Coffee at the Palm Beach Outlets in West Palm Beach

Bottomless Brunch at Shooters Waterfront in Ft. Lauderdale