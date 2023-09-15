What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (09-15-23)

FRIDAY

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park

Guns N’ Roses at Hard Rock Live

T.I. at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Gucci Mane at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Big Jay Oakerson at the Dania Improv (thru Saturday)

Parrot Head Paradise Party at Tin Roof in Delray Beach

Thomas the Tank Engine at The Museum of Discovery & Science in Fort Lauderdale (thru Sunday)

Miami Spice at Multiple Locations (thru Sunday)

Dine Out Lauderdale at Multiple Locations (thru Sunday)

Flavor Palm Beach at Multiple Locations

SATURDAY

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park

3 Doors Down & Candlebox at Mizner Park Amphitheatre

Avenged Sevenfold at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Uforia Miz Live at the Kaseya Center

Matt and Kim at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale

Knife Party at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Miami Beach Salsa Fest at the North Beach Bandshell

Lemon City Trio at the Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton

Shrek Rave at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale

Boca Regional Hospital Benefit with T.I., Denise Richards & Lisa Hochstein at The Boca Raton

Final Night at The Wharf in Miami

SUNDAY

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park

Love Under the Palms Wedding Expo at the Aloft Delray Beach