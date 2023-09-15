What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (09-15-23)

FRIDAY
Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park
Guns N’ Roses at Hard Rock Live
T.I. at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Gucci Mane at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Big Jay Oakerson at the Dania Improv (thru Saturday)
Parrot Head Paradise Party at Tin Roof in Delray Beach
Thomas the Tank Engine at The Museum of Discovery & Science in Fort Lauderdale (thru Sunday)
Miami Spice at Multiple Locations (thru Sunday)
Dine Out Lauderdale at Multiple Locations (thru Sunday)
Flavor Palm Beach at Multiple Locations
SATURDAY
Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park
3 Doors Down & Candlebox at Mizner Park Amphitheatre
Avenged Sevenfold at iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Uforia Miz Live at the Kaseya Center
Matt and Kim at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale
Knife Party at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Miami Beach Salsa Fest at the North Beach Bandshell
Lemon City Trio at the Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton
Shrek Rave at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale
Boca Regional Hospital Benefit with T.I., Denise Richards & Lisa Hochstein at The Boca Raton
Final Night at The Wharf in Miami
SUNDAY
Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park
Love Under the Palms Wedding Expo at the Aloft Delray Beach