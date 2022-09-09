What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (09-09-22)

FRIDAY

Marlins vs Mets at loanDepot Park

– Food & Wine,Ticket+ (Up to $10 food and beverage credit + savings on game ticket)

A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Naked Eyes at Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

Completely Unchained (Van Halen Tribute) at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton

Foo Fighters Laser Light Show at Frost Science Museum in Miami

DJ Khaled at LIV Nightclub on Miami Beach

Lil Jon at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach

Damon Wayans at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)

Sam Morril at the Dania Improv (thru Saturday)

Frozen on Ice at FLA Live Arena (thru Sunday)

Food Truck Fridays at Downtown Abacoa in Jupiter

Encanto at the West Palm Beach Waterfront

SATURDAY

Marlins vs Mets at loanDepot Park

– Beerfest, Colombian Heritage Celebration

Miami Hurricanes vs Southern Miss at Hard Rock Stadium

FAU vs Southeastern Louisiana at FAU Stadium

Amy Schumer at Hard Rock Live

Matisyahu at The Miami Beach Bandshell

DJ Khaled at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach

Pauly D at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Full Moon Party at the Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park

SUNDAY

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium

Marlins vs Mets at loanDepot Park

– Sunday Funday, Bark at the Park

Fat Joe & N.O.R.E. at LIV Nightclub on Miami Beach