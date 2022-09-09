What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (09-09-22)

FRIDAY
Marlins vs Mets at loanDepot Park
– Food & Wine,Ticket+ (Up to $10 food and beverage credit + savings on game ticket)
A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Naked Eyes at Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
Completely Unchained (Van Halen Tribute) at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton
Foo Fighters Laser Light Show at Frost Science Museum in Miami
DJ Khaled at LIV Nightclub on Miami Beach
Lil Jon at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach
Damon Wayans at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)
Sam Morril at the Dania Improv (thru Saturday)
Frozen on Ice at FLA Live Arena (thru Sunday)
Food Truck Fridays at Downtown Abacoa in Jupiter
Encanto at the West Palm Beach Waterfront
SATURDAY
Marlins vs Mets at loanDepot Park
– Beerfest, Colombian Heritage Celebration
Miami Hurricanes vs Southern Miss at Hard Rock Stadium
FAU vs Southeastern Louisiana at FAU Stadium
Amy Schumer at Hard Rock Live
Matisyahu at The Miami Beach Bandshell
DJ Khaled at STORY Nightclub in Miami Beach
Pauly D at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Full Moon Party at the Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park
SUNDAY
Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium
Marlins vs Mets at loanDepot Park
– Sunday Funday, Bark at the Park
Fat Joe & N.O.R.E. at LIV Nightclub on Miami Beach