What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (09-02-22)

FRIDAY
Michael Franti & Spearhead at the Abacoa Town Center Amphitheatre in Jupiter
Zedd at Story Nightclub in Miami Beach
Gucci Mane at LIV Miami Beach
Trey Songz at Bottled Blonde Miami
DJ Snake at E11even Miami
Camelphat, Ben Böhmer & Bakke at Club Space in Miami
Bumblefest 6 w/ Spaceface at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach (thru Saturday)
Tony Rock at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)
Lavell Crawford at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)
Steve Trevino at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)
Beauty & the Beast at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts (thru Sunday)
Beres Hammond at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts (thru Saturday)
First Friday Art Walk in downtown Delray Beach
SATURDAY
One Republic at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Deadmau5 at Daer Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Rick Ross at Hyde Beach in Miami Beach
Moneybagg Yo at Story Nightclub in Miami Beach
Giveon at Oasis Wynwood
Miami Hurricanes vs Bethune Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium
Brazilian Independence Day at the Wharf Ft. Lauderdale & Miami
BBQ & Hot Sauce Festival w/ Morris Day at the Meyer Amphitheater in West Palm Beach
Labor Day Block Party on Oakland Park Boulevard
Artisan Market at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale
SUNDAY
Kid Cudi at FTX Arena in Miami
Parker McCollum at Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
Deadmau5 at E11even Miami
Maxim BleauLive with Brandi Cyrus at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Sunday Jazz Brunch on Riverwalk in Fort Lauderdale
Palm Beach Reggae Festival at Riviera Beach City Marina