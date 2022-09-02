What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (09-02-22)

FRIDAY

Michael Franti & Spearhead at the Abacoa Town Center Amphitheatre in Jupiter

Zedd at Story Nightclub in Miami Beach

Gucci Mane at LIV Miami Beach

Trey Songz at Bottled Blonde Miami

DJ Snake at E11even Miami

Camelphat, Ben Böhmer & Bakke at Club Space in Miami

Bumblefest 6 w/ Spaceface at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach (thru Saturday)

Tony Rock at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)

Lavell Crawford at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Saturday)

Steve Trevino at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)

Beauty & the Beast at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts (thru Sunday)

Beres Hammond at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts (thru Saturday)

First Friday Art Walk in downtown Delray Beach

SATURDAY

One Republic at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Deadmau5 at Daer Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Rick Ross at Hyde Beach in Miami Beach

Moneybagg Yo at Story Nightclub in Miami Beach

Giveon at Oasis Wynwood

Miami Hurricanes vs Bethune Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium

Brazilian Independence Day at the Wharf Ft. Lauderdale & Miami

BBQ & Hot Sauce Festival w/ Morris Day at the Meyer Amphitheater in West Palm Beach

Labor Day Block Party on Oakland Park Boulevard

Artisan Market at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale

SUNDAY

Kid Cudi at FTX Arena in Miami

Parker McCollum at Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

Deadmau5 at E11even Miami

Maxim BleauLive with Brandi Cyrus at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Sunday Jazz Brunch on Riverwalk in Fort Lauderdale

Palm Beach Reggae Festival at Riviera Beach City Marina