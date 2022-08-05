What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (08-05-22)

FRIDAY

Oyster Eating Competition w/ Virginia & Tyler Cameron at Lucky Shuck in Jupiter

Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Damon Wayans Jr. at the Dania Improv (thru Saturday)

Dusty Slay at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)

A.R. Rahman at Hard Rock Live

Miami Dino Safari Walk at Bayside Marketplace (thru Sunday)

Trainee Summer Passport Program at the Palm Beach Zoo (thru Sunday)

Miami Spice at Multiple locations (thru Sunday)

Dine Out Fort Lauderdale at Multiple locations (thru Sunday)

The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month at Multiple locations (thru Sunday)

FREE Silencio Mezcal margaritas & palomas at the Esme Miami Beach Hotel

SATURDAY

The Weeknd at Hard Rock Stadium

Slightly Stoopid & Pepper at Sunset Cove Amph

Miami Dolphins Open Practice at Hard Rock Stadium

Canes Fest at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility

Taste The Track at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach

BRK Republic WPB Beer Festival on the 500 Block of Clematis

Eats & Beats at Homestead Old City Hall

International Beer Day at the Wharf Miami & Ft. Lauderdale

Las Olas Oceanside Park Market in Fort Lauderdale

SUNDAY

Miami Dolphins Open Practice at Hard Rock Stadium

International Ballet Festival at the Broward Center For The Performing Arts

BarkYard n’ Brews at the downtown Fort Lauderdale Dog Park & Beer Garden