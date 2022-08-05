What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (08-05-22)

FRIDAY
Oyster Eating Competition w/ Virginia & Tyler Cameron at Lucky Shuck in Jupiter
Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Damon Wayans Jr. at the Dania Improv (thru Saturday)
Dusty Slay at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)
A.R. Rahman at Hard Rock Live
Miami Dino Safari Walk at Bayside Marketplace (thru Sunday)
Trainee Summer Passport Program at the Palm Beach Zoo (thru Sunday)
Miami Spice at Multiple locations (thru Sunday)
Dine Out Fort Lauderdale at Multiple locations (thru Sunday)
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month at Multiple locations (thru Sunday)
FREE Silencio Mezcal margaritas & palomas at the Esme Miami Beach Hotel
SATURDAY
The Weeknd at Hard Rock Stadium
Slightly Stoopid & Pepper at Sunset Cove Amph
Miami Dolphins Open Practice at Hard Rock Stadium
Canes Fest at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility
Taste The Track at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach
BRK Republic WPB Beer Festival on the 500 Block of Clematis
Eats & Beats at Homestead Old City Hall
International Beer Day at the Wharf Miami & Ft. Lauderdale
Las Olas Oceanside Park Market in Fort Lauderdale
SUNDAY
Miami Dolphins Open Practice at Hard Rock Stadium
International Ballet Festival at the Broward Center For The Performing Arts
BarkYard n’ Brews at the downtown Fort Lauderdale Dog Park & Beer Garden