What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (07-28-22)

FRIDAY
Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets at loanDepot Park
– Italian Heritage Celebration
Swedish House Mafia at FTX Arena / Story
Stephen Marley at Abacoa Amphitheatre in Jupiter
Scuba4Good Music Festival at the Plunge Beach Resort in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Absolute Queen (cover band) at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton
Best of Both Worlds (Van Halen) & Diary of an Ozzman (Ozzy Osborne) at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale
Gabriel Iglesias at Hard Rock Live (thru Saturday)
Carlos Mencia at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)
Friday Night Jazz Series at the Museum of Contemporary Art
8th Anniversary Beer & Music Festival at LauderAle in Fort Lauderdale (thru Sunday)
Bayshore Club Grand Opening in Coconut Grove (thru Sunday)
Sea-Fari Night at the Cox Science Center & Aquarium
SATURDAY
Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets at loanDepot Park
– Puerto Rican Heritage Celebration
Miami Dolphins Open Practice at Hard Rock Stadium
InterMiami CF vs Cincinnati FC at DRV PNK Stadium
G-Eazy at E11EVEN Miami
French Montana at STORY Nightclub
Smokin’/Renegade (Boston/Styx) at Mathews Brewing Co. in Lake Worth Beach
Marvel vs. DC Bar Crawl in Downtown Homestead
Girls, Gays & Theys Prom at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami
SUNDAY
Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets at loanDepot Park
– Sunday Funday
Daryl Hall at Hard Rock Live
Jamie Foxx at LIV Nightclub at the Fountainbleau
101 Dalmatian Kids at the Broward Center
Family Summer Market at The Square
Fizzy Fest at Backyard in Fort Lauderdale