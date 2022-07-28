KVJ Show

What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (07-28-22)

South Florida

FRIDAY

 

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets at loanDepot Park

– Italian Heritage Celebration

 

Swedish House Mafia at FTX Arena / Story

 

Stephen Marley at Abacoa Amphitheatre in Jupiter

 

Scuba4Good Music Festival at the Plunge Beach Resort in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

 

Absolute Queen (cover band) at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton

 

Best of Both Worlds (Van Halen) & Diary of an Ozzman (Ozzy Osborne) at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale

 

Gabriel Iglesias at Hard Rock Live (thru Saturday)

 

Carlos Mencia at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)

 

Friday Night Jazz Series at the Museum of Contemporary Art

 

8th Anniversary Beer & Music Festival at LauderAle in Fort Lauderdale (thru Sunday)

 

Bayshore Club Grand Opening in Coconut Grove (thru Sunday)

 

Sea-Fari Night at the Cox Science Center & Aquarium

 

 

SATURDAY

 

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets at loanDepot Park

– Puerto Rican Heritage Celebration

 

Miami Dolphins Open Practice at Hard Rock Stadium

 

InterMiami CF vs Cincinnati FC at DRV PNK Stadium

 

G-Eazy at E11EVEN Miami

 

French Montana at STORY Nightclub

 

Smokin’/Renegade (Boston/Styx) at Mathews Brewing Co. in Lake Worth Beach

 

Marvel vs. DC Bar Crawl in Downtown Homestead

 

Girls, Gays & Theys Prom at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami

 

 

SUNDAY

 

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets at loanDepot Park

– Sunday Funday

 

Daryl Hall at Hard Rock Live

 

Jamie Foxx at LIV Nightclub at the Fountainbleau

 

101 Dalmatian Kids at the Broward Center

 

Family Summer Market at The Square

 

Fizzy Fest at Backyard in Fort Lauderdale