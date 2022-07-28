What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (07-28-22)

FRIDAY

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets at loanDepot Park

– Italian Heritage Celebration

Swedish House Mafia at FTX Arena / Story

Stephen Marley at Abacoa Amphitheatre in Jupiter

Scuba4Good Music Festival at the Plunge Beach Resort in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Absolute Queen (cover band) at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton

Best of Both Worlds (Van Halen) & Diary of an Ozzman (Ozzy Osborne) at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale

Gabriel Iglesias at Hard Rock Live (thru Saturday)

Carlos Mencia at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)

Friday Night Jazz Series at the Museum of Contemporary Art

8th Anniversary Beer & Music Festival at LauderAle in Fort Lauderdale (thru Sunday)

Bayshore Club Grand Opening in Coconut Grove (thru Sunday)

Sea-Fari Night at the Cox Science Center & Aquarium

SATURDAY

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets at loanDepot Park

– Puerto Rican Heritage Celebration

Miami Dolphins Open Practice at Hard Rock Stadium

InterMiami CF vs Cincinnati FC at DRV PNK Stadium

G-Eazy at E11EVEN Miami

French Montana at STORY Nightclub

Smokin’/Renegade (Boston/Styx) at Mathews Brewing Co. in Lake Worth Beach

Marvel vs. DC Bar Crawl in Downtown Homestead

Girls, Gays & Theys Prom at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami

SUNDAY

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets at loanDepot Park

– Sunday Funday

Daryl Hall at Hard Rock Live

Jamie Foxx at LIV Nightclub at the Fountainbleau

101 Dalmatian Kids at the Broward Center

Family Summer Market at The Square

Fizzy Fest at Backyard in Fort Lauderdale