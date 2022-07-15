What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (07-15-22)

FRIDAY

Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot Park

Dirty Heads, SOJA, Tribal Seeds & Artikal Sound System at Sunset Cove Amphitheater

Cash Cash at Story Nightclub in Miami Beach

Jaden Smith Birthday Celebration at LIV Nightclub

Jay Pharoah at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)

Miami Swim Week at SLS Hotel South Beach, National Hotel Miami Beach & New World Center Miami Beach (thru Sunday)

Glow in the Park Hot Air Balloon Festival at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah (thru Sunday)

Live & Local w/ Spred the Dub at the Ali Cultural Arts Center in Old Pompano Beach

Overtown Music & Arts Festival on NW 2nd Avenue

A Night of Picasso at the Norton Museum of Art

SATURDAY

Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot Park

– Local Craft Beer Sampling at the Legends Sports Bar

Inter Miami CF vs Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium

Tua Tagovailoa at Hollywood Collectibles in Dania Beach (11:30am)

Deadmau5 at LIV Nightclub

Paul Oakenfold at Daer Nightclub at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Rae Sremmurd at E11EVEN Miami

Maxim’s Hot 100 Party Hyde Beach at the SLS Hotel South Beach

Swim Week Swim Club at the Sagamore Hotel South Beach

Boca Burger Battle at Sanborn Square Park in Boca Raton

Taco & Margarita Fest at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale

Beerfest w/ Spred the Dub at the American German Club of the Palm Beaches

Florida Keys Brew BQ at Marathon Community Park (thru Sunday)

Festival Colombiano at Hard Rock Live

Celebrando La Independencia de Colombia y Venezuela at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater

SUNDAY

Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot Park

Stevie B at Clematis Social in West Palm Beach

Sunday on the Waterfront Bob Marley Tribute at the Meyer Amphitheater in WPB

Cars & Coffee at the Palm Beach Outlets