What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (07-15-22)

FRIDAY
Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot Park
Dirty Heads, SOJA, Tribal Seeds & Artikal Sound System at Sunset Cove Amphitheater
Cash Cash at Story Nightclub in Miami Beach
Jaden Smith Birthday Celebration at LIV Nightclub
Jay Pharoah at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)
Miami Swim Week at SLS Hotel South Beach, National Hotel Miami Beach & New World Center Miami Beach (thru Sunday)
Glow in the Park Hot Air Balloon Festival at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah (thru Sunday)
Live & Local w/ Spred the Dub at the Ali Cultural Arts Center in Old Pompano Beach
Overtown Music & Arts Festival on NW 2nd Avenue
A Night of Picasso at the Norton Museum of Art
SATURDAY
Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot Park
– Local Craft Beer Sampling at the Legends Sports Bar
Inter Miami CF vs Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium
Tua Tagovailoa at Hollywood Collectibles in Dania Beach (11:30am)
Deadmau5 at LIV Nightclub
Paul Oakenfold at Daer Nightclub at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Rae Sremmurd at E11EVEN Miami
Maxim’s Hot 100 Party Hyde Beach at the SLS Hotel South Beach
Swim Week Swim Club at the Sagamore Hotel South Beach
Boca Burger Battle at Sanborn Square Park in Boca Raton
Taco & Margarita Fest at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale
Beerfest w/ Spred the Dub at the American German Club of the Palm Beaches
Florida Keys Brew BQ at Marathon Community Park (thru Sunday)
Festival Colombiano at Hard Rock Live
Celebrando La Independencia de Colombia y Venezuela at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater
SUNDAY
Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot Park
Stevie B at Clematis Social in West Palm Beach
Sunday on the Waterfront Bob Marley Tribute at the Meyer Amphitheater in WPB
Cars & Coffee at the Palm Beach Outlets