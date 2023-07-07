What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (07-07-23)

FRIDAY

Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park

Matchbox 20 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Riley Green at Hard Rock Live

Wild ’N Out Sports Bar Grand Opening with Nick Cannon on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach

DJ Pauly D at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Roddy Rich at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Van Halen Tribute at Mizner Park Amphitheatre in Boca Raton

Old Town Untapped w/ Spred the Dub at Bailey Contemporary Arts Center in Pompano Beach

DL Hughley at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)

Arnez J at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)

Miami Swim Week at the SLS South Beach Miami (thru Sunday)

Kids Free Entry to LEGO Playful Learning at the Museum of Discovery & Science (thru Sunday)

Shakespeare by the Sea at Seabreeze Amphitheater in Jupiter (thru Sunday)

SATURDAY

Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park

Foreigner at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Cedrick Gervais & Laidback Luke at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

G-Eazy at E11EVEN Miami

Los Amigos Invisibles at the Miami Beach Bandshell

South Florida Wing Bash at John Prince Park in Lake Worth Beach

Taste at the Track at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach

The Smoke & Sunset Neighborhood Cookout at Tropical Smokehouse in West Palm Beach

Mango Festival at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables (thru Sunday)

Mummies of the World at the Frost Museum in Miami (thru 9/4)

SUNDAY

Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park

– Pickleball Day

Illenium at Hard Rock Live

Mojito Festival at Rosa Sky in Miami