What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (07-07-23)

FRIDAY
Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park
Matchbox 20 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Riley Green at Hard Rock Live
Wild ’N Out Sports Bar Grand Opening with Nick Cannon on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach
DJ Pauly D at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Roddy Rich at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Van Halen Tribute at Mizner Park Amphitheatre in Boca Raton
Old Town Untapped w/ Spred the Dub at Bailey Contemporary Arts Center in Pompano Beach
DL Hughley at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)
Arnez J at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)
Miami Swim Week at the SLS South Beach Miami (thru Sunday)
Kids Free Entry to LEGO Playful Learning at the Museum of Discovery & Science (thru Sunday)
Shakespeare by the Sea at Seabreeze Amphitheater in Jupiter (thru Sunday)
SATURDAY
Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park
Foreigner at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Cedrick Gervais & Laidback Luke at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
G-Eazy at E11EVEN Miami
Los Amigos Invisibles at the Miami Beach Bandshell
South Florida Wing Bash at John Prince Park in Lake Worth Beach
Taste at the Track at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach
The Smoke & Sunset Neighborhood Cookout at Tropical Smokehouse in West Palm Beach
Mango Festival at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables (thru Sunday)
Mummies of the World at the Frost Museum in Miami (thru 9/4)
SUNDAY
Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park
– Pickleball Day
Illenium at Hard Rock Live
Mojito Festival at Rosa Sky in Miami