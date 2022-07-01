What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (07-01-22)

FRIDAY
Loud Luxury at Story in Miami Beach
Nelly at E11EVEN Miami
Jaden Smith Birthday Celebration at LIV at the Fountainbleau in Miami Beach
Takeoff from Migos at Bottled Blonde in Wynwood
David Koechner at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)
John Heffron at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)
Arnez J at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)
Blue Man Group at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts (thru Sunday)
Screen on the Green & Art After Dark at the Meyer Amphitheater in West Palm Beach
First Friday Art Walk on East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach
Poolside BBQ at the Loews Miami Beach (thru Monday)
El Camino Grand Opening at The Square in West Palm Beach
Pig Beach BBQ Grand Opening on Dixie Blvd. in West Palm Beach
SATURDAY
Travis Scott at E11EVEN Miami
Zedd at LIV at the Fountainbleau in Miami Beach
Luau Party w/ Spred The Dub Mathews Brewing in Lake Worth Beach
Twilight Funhouse at the Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park
TREDD Street Fair & Cabaret in Fort Lauderdale
BBQ, Brews & Blues at Heart & Soul Park in West Palm Beach’s Northwest District
Vegan BBQ Party at Huizenga Plaza in Ft. Lauderdale
Farmer’s Market at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale
SUNDAY
Steve Miller Band at Hard Rock Live
Star-Spangled Awesome at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale
MONDAY, JULY 4th
4th on Flagler on the West Palm Beach Waterfront
Mega Bash at Roger Dean Stadium
4th of July Block Party at Abacoa Amphitheatre
Fabulous Fourth Celebration at the Countess de Hoernle Park in Boca Raton
4th of July Celebration at Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Boca Raton
4th of July Celebration on East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach
July 4th Celebrations at Bryant Park in Lake Worth Beach
Fourth of July Celebration at Village Park in Wellington
Star Spangled Spectacular at Commons Park in Royal Palm Beach
July 4th Celebration at Intracoastal Park in Boynton Beach
4th of July Spectacular w/ B-52’s at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale
America’s Birthday Bash at Bayfront Park in Miami
Durini Independence Day Latin-Music Festival at Wynwood
Fire on the Fourth at the North Miami Beach Bandshell
Stars & Stripes BBQ & Fireworks Festival at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables
Miami Beach Firework Show & BBQ at the Upside Rooftop at Moxy South Beach
Fourth of July Celebration at Veterans Park in Miami Lakes
Star-Spangled Awesome Extravaganza at The Wharf Miami