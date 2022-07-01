What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (07-01-22)

FRIDAY

Loud Luxury at Story in Miami Beach

Nelly at E11EVEN Miami

Jaden Smith Birthday Celebration at LIV at the Fountainbleau in Miami Beach

Takeoff from Migos at Bottled Blonde in Wynwood

David Koechner at the Miami Improv (thru Sunday)

John Heffron at the Palm Beach Improv (thru Sunday)

Arnez J at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)

Blue Man Group at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts (thru Sunday)

Screen on the Green & Art After Dark at the Meyer Amphitheater in West Palm Beach

First Friday Art Walk on East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach

Poolside BBQ at the Loews Miami Beach (thru Monday)

El Camino Grand Opening at The Square in West Palm Beach

Pig Beach BBQ Grand Opening on Dixie Blvd. in West Palm Beach

SATURDAY

Travis Scott at E11EVEN Miami

Zedd at LIV at the Fountainbleau in Miami Beach

Luau Party w/ Spred The Dub Mathews Brewing in Lake Worth Beach

Twilight Funhouse at the Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park

TREDD Street Fair & Cabaret in Fort Lauderdale

BBQ, Brews & Blues at Heart & Soul Park in West Palm Beach’s Northwest District

Vegan BBQ Party at Huizenga Plaza in Ft. Lauderdale

Farmer’s Market at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale

SUNDAY

Steve Miller Band at Hard Rock Live

Star-Spangled Awesome at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale

MONDAY, JULY 4th

4th on Flagler on the West Palm Beach Waterfront

Mega Bash at Roger Dean Stadium

4th of July Block Party at Abacoa Amphitheatre

Fabulous Fourth Celebration at the Countess de Hoernle Park in Boca Raton

4th of July Celebration at Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Boca Raton

4th of July Celebration on East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach

July 4th Celebrations at Bryant Park in Lake Worth Beach

Fourth of July Celebration at Village Park in Wellington

Star Spangled Spectacular at Commons Park in Royal Palm Beach

July 4th Celebration at Intracoastal Park in Boynton Beach

4th of July Spectacular w/ B-52’s at Las Olas Oceanside Park in Fort Lauderdale

America’s Birthday Bash at Bayfront Park in Miami

Durini Independence Day Latin-Music Festival at Wynwood

Fire on the Fourth at the North Miami Beach Bandshell

Stars & Stripes BBQ & Fireworks Festival at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables

Miami Beach Firework Show & BBQ at the Upside Rooftop at Moxy South Beach

Fourth of July Celebration at Veterans Park in Miami Lakes

Star-Spangled Awesome Extravaganza at The Wharf Miami