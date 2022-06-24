What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (06-24-22)

FRIDAY

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets at loan Depot Park

Train, Jewel & Blues Traveler at iTHINK Financial Amp

J.A.H. FEST 2022 at the Meyer Amphitheater in WPB (thru Sunday)

Brody Jenner at LIV Miami Beach

Joe Gatto at the Dania Improv (thru Friday)

Bruce Bruce at the Palm Beach Improv Comedy Theater (thru

Sunday)

Jurassic Quest at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center (thru

Sunday)

Roma Drama Live! w/ Danica McKellar at the Palm Beach County

Convention Center (thru Sunday)

SATURDAY

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets at loan Depot Park

Inter Miami CF VS Minnesota United FC at DRV PNK Stadium in

Ft. Lauderdale

Stick Figure at Sunset Cove Amphitheatre

Hombres G at FTX Arena

LeAnn Rimes at Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade

Park

The Stonewall Ball at the Cox Science Center & Aquarium in West

Palm Beach

Family Pride Celebration at the Museum of Discovery & Science in

Ft. Lauderdale

Roar & Explore Dinosaurs at the Museum of Discovery & Science

(thru Sunday)

SUNDAY

Miami Marlins vs New York Mets at loan Depot Park

– Brunch

Taco Bell Drag Brunch at the Taco Bell Cantina in Beach Place on

Fort Lauderdale Beach