What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (06-24-22)

FRIDAY
Miami Marlins vs New York Mets at loan Depot Park
Train, Jewel & Blues Traveler at iTHINK Financial Amp
J.A.H. FEST 2022 at the Meyer Amphitheater in WPB (thru Sunday)
Brody Jenner at LIV Miami Beach
Joe Gatto at the Dania Improv (thru Friday)
Bruce Bruce at the Palm Beach Improv Comedy Theater (thru
Sunday)
Jurassic Quest at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center (thru
Sunday)
Roma Drama Live! w/ Danica McKellar at the Palm Beach County
Convention Center (thru Sunday)
SATURDAY
Miami Marlins vs New York Mets at loan Depot Park
Inter Miami CF VS Minnesota United FC at DRV PNK Stadium in
Ft. Lauderdale
Stick Figure at Sunset Cove Amphitheatre
Hombres G at FTX Arena
LeAnn Rimes at Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade
Park
The Stonewall Ball at the Cox Science Center & Aquarium in West
Palm Beach
Family Pride Celebration at the Museum of Discovery & Science in
Ft. Lauderdale
Roar & Explore Dinosaurs at the Museum of Discovery & Science
(thru Sunday)
SUNDAY
Miami Marlins vs New York Mets at loan Depot Park
– Brunch
Taco Bell Drag Brunch at the Taco Bell Cantina in Beach Place on
Fort Lauderdale Beach