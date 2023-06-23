What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend (06-23-23)

SOUTH FLORIDA EVENTS
FRIDAY
Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot Park
Daya at Vivo! Dolphin Mall Grand Opening
Ricardo Arjona at the Kaseya Center (thru Sunday)
Rick Ross at E11EVEN Miami
French Montana at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical at the Broward Center
(thru Sunday)
Beetlejuice: The Musical at the Broward Center (thru Sunday)
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship at Hard Rock Live
Regatta Grove: Opening Weekend Celebration in Coconut Grove
(thru Sunday)
SATURDAY
Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot Park
– Beerfest
Halsey with Live String Ensemble at Hard Rock Live
Los Wizzards at Vivo! Dolphin Mall Grand Opening
Red Stripe’s DanceHall of Fame at Wynwood Marketplace
Caribbean American Heritage Month Celebration at Las Olas
Ocean Park in Ft. Lauderdale (thru Sunday)
Stonewall Ball at Cox Science Center & Aquarium in West Palm
Beach
Mummies of the World at the Frost Museum in Miami (thru 9/4)
SUNDAY
Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot Park
– Sandy Alcantara Bobblehead
Concacaf Gold Cup at DRV PNK Stadium (thru Tuesday)
RuPaul’s Drag Race at Hard Rock Live
Mimosa Bar Crawl at Vivo! Dolphin Mall Grand Opening
Paddleboard Bahamian Crossing Landing at Lake Worth Beach
for Pipers Angels to benefit Cystic Fibrosis