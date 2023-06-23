What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend (06-23-23)

SOUTH FLORIDA EVENTS

FRIDAY

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot Park

Daya at Vivo! Dolphin Mall Grand Opening

Ricardo Arjona at the Kaseya Center (thru Sunday)

Rick Ross at E11EVEN Miami

French Montana at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical at the Broward Center

(thru Sunday)

Beetlejuice: The Musical at the Broward Center (thru Sunday)

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship at Hard Rock Live

Regatta Grove: Opening Weekend Celebration in Coconut Grove

(thru Sunday)

SATURDAY

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot Park

– Beerfest

Halsey with Live String Ensemble at Hard Rock Live

Los Wizzards at Vivo! Dolphin Mall Grand Opening

Red Stripe’s DanceHall of Fame at Wynwood Marketplace

Caribbean American Heritage Month Celebration at Las Olas

Ocean Park in Ft. Lauderdale (thru Sunday)

Stonewall Ball at Cox Science Center & Aquarium in West Palm

Beach

Mummies of the World at the Frost Museum in Miami (thru 9/4)

SUNDAY

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot Park

– Sandy Alcantara Bobblehead

Concacaf Gold Cup at DRV PNK Stadium (thru Tuesday)

RuPaul’s Drag Race at Hard Rock Live

Mimosa Bar Crawl at Vivo! Dolphin Mall Grand Opening

Paddleboard Bahamian Crossing Landing at Lake Worth Beach

for Pipers Angels to benefit Cystic Fibrosis