What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (06-16-23)

SOUTH FLORIDA EVENTS
FRIDAY
Romeo Santos at loanDepot park
50 Cent at DAER Nightclub at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &
Casino
Sean Paul at E11EVEN Miami
Kodak Black at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Taylor Swift Dance Party at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale
Beetlejuice The Musical at the Broward Center for the Performing
Arts (thru Sunday)
Farmers Market at the Aventura Mall (thru Sunday)
SATURDAY
Xavien Howard Celebrity Softball Game at the Ballpark of the Palm
Beaches
Tori Amos at the Kravis Center
Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival on Wilton Drive in Wilton
Manors
SFLHops Beer Festival at Riverside Market South in Fort
Lauderdale
Now That’s What I Call A 90’s Party at the Carousel Club at
Gulfstream Park
Mummies of the World at the Frost Museum in Miami (thru 9/4)
SUNDAY
Duran Duran & Bastille Sunday at FLA Live Arena
Downtown Drive Car Show at Mizner Park in Boca Raton
Beer, BBQ, & Beats at Grandview Public Market in West Palm
Beach
MONDAY
Juneteenth Celebration at The Square in West Palm Beach