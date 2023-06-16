What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (06-16-23)

SOUTH FLORIDA EVENTS

FRIDAY

Romeo Santos at loanDepot park

50 Cent at DAER Nightclub at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &

Casino

Sean Paul at E11EVEN Miami

Kodak Black at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Taylor Swift Dance Party at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale

Beetlejuice The Musical at the Broward Center for the Performing

Arts (thru Sunday)

Farmers Market at the Aventura Mall (thru Sunday)

SATURDAY

Xavien Howard Celebrity Softball Game at the Ballpark of the Palm

Beaches

Tori Amos at the Kravis Center

Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival on Wilton Drive in Wilton

Manors

SFLHops Beer Festival at Riverside Market South in Fort

Lauderdale

Now That’s What I Call A 90’s Party at the Carousel Club at

Gulfstream Park

Mummies of the World at the Frost Museum in Miami (thru 9/4)

SUNDAY

Duran Duran & Bastille Sunday at FLA Live Arena

Downtown Drive Car Show at Mizner Park in Boca Raton

Beer, BBQ, & Beats at Grandview Public Market in West Palm

Beach

MONDAY

Juneteenth Celebration at The Square in West Palm Beach