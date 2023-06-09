What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (06-09-23)

FRIDAY
Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets at the Kaseya Center
Trevor Noah at Hard Rock Live
Michael Yo at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)
Rick Ross at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Kaskade at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Swae Lee Birthday Party at E11EVEN Miami
Wynwood Pride Miami 2023 (thru Sunday)
Oakland Park Pride on Main Street
SATURDAY
Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights at FLA Live Arena
Florida Panthers Watch Party at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale
Rebelution at Hard Rock Live
Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress & Breland at Mizner Park
Amphitheater in Boca Raton
Nikki Glaser at the Kravis Center
Cedric Gervais at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Chromeo at E11EVEN Miami
Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical at the Broward Center
Mummies of the World at the Frost Museum in Miami (thru 9/4)
Funky Buddha 10th Anniversary in Oakland Park
FLoatarama Flotilla on the New River in Fort Lauderdale
Pride Festival & Concert at Delray Beach & Pineapple Grove
SUNDAY
Floyd Mayweather at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach
Pride Month Mixer at Hunters Nightclub in Wilton Manors