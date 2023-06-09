What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (06-09-23)

FRIDAY

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets at the Kaseya Center

Trevor Noah at Hard Rock Live

Michael Yo at the Dania Improv (thru Sunday)

Rick Ross at DAER Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Kaskade at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Swae Lee Birthday Party at E11EVEN Miami

Wynwood Pride Miami 2023 (thru Sunday)

Oakland Park Pride on Main Street

SATURDAY

Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights at FLA Live Arena

Florida Panthers Watch Party at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale

Rebelution at Hard Rock Live

Walker Hayes, Ingrid Andress & Breland at Mizner Park

Amphitheater in Boca Raton

Nikki Glaser at the Kravis Center

Cedric Gervais at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Chromeo at E11EVEN Miami

Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical at the Broward Center

Mummies of the World at the Frost Museum in Miami (thru 9/4)

Funky Buddha 10th Anniversary in Oakland Park

FLoatarama Flotilla on the New River in Fort Lauderdale

Pride Festival & Concert at Delray Beach & Pineapple Grove

SUNDAY

Floyd Mayweather at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach

Pride Month Mixer at Hunters Nightclub in Wilton Manors