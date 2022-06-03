What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (06-03-22)

FRIDAY
Miami Marlins vs San Francisco Giants at loanDepot Park
Brantley Gilbert at Hard Rock Live
Ricardo Arjona at FTX Arena (thru Saturday)
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at the North Beach Bandshell in Miami Beach
CeeLo Green at LIV in Miami Beach
Jesus Christ Superstar at the Adrienne Arsht Center (thru Saturday)
South Beach’s Rooftop Cinema Club w/ 10 Things I Hate About You at 1212 Lincoln Road
Cannabis Law, Accounting & Business Conference at the Hyatt Regency Miami (thru Saturday)
Miami Fashion Week at various locations (thru Sunday)
Battle of the Bands at Mizner Park Amphitheatre in Boca
SATURDAY
Miami Marlins vs San Francisco Giants at loanDepot Park
Cedric Gervais at LIV in Miami Beach
Rock Festival at Mathews Brewing in Lake Worth Beach
Hardwired (Metallica tribute) & Maiden Mania at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale
South Beach’s Rooftop Cinema Club w/ Pulp Fiction at 1212 Lincoln Road
Roar & Explore Dinosaurs Weekend at the Museum of Discovery and Science (thru Sunday)
Pride on the Block in Downtown West Palm Beach
Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival at FIU Biscayne Bay Campus
Elevated Yoga Class w/ Ricky Williams at the Hyatt Regency Miami
SUNDAY
Miami Marlins vs San Francisco Giants at loanDepot Park
South Beach’s Rooftop Cinema Club w/ West Side Story & Nightmare on Elm Street at 1212 Lincoln Road
Tigirlily at Tin Roof in Delray Beach
Las Olas Oceanside Park Market in Fort Lauderdale