What’s Happening In South Florida This Weekend? (06-03-22)

FRIDAY

Miami Marlins vs San Francisco Giants at loanDepot Park

Brantley Gilbert at Hard Rock Live

Ricardo Arjona at FTX Arena (thru Saturday)

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at the North Beach Bandshell in Miami Beach

CeeLo Green at LIV in Miami Beach

Jesus Christ Superstar at the Adrienne Arsht Center (thru Saturday)

South Beach’s Rooftop Cinema Club w/ 10 Things I Hate About You at 1212 Lincoln Road

Cannabis Law, Accounting & Business Conference at the Hyatt Regency Miami (thru Saturday)

Miami Fashion Week at various locations (thru Sunday)

Battle of the Bands at Mizner Park Amphitheatre in Boca

SATURDAY

Miami Marlins vs San Francisco Giants at loanDepot Park

Cedric Gervais at LIV in Miami Beach

Rock Festival at Mathews Brewing in Lake Worth Beach

Hardwired (Metallica tribute) & Maiden Mania at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale

South Beach’s Rooftop Cinema Club w/ Pulp Fiction at 1212 Lincoln Road

Roar & Explore Dinosaurs Weekend at the Museum of Discovery and Science (thru Sunday)

Pride on the Block in Downtown West Palm Beach

Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival at FIU Biscayne Bay Campus

Elevated Yoga Class w/ Ricky Williams at the Hyatt Regency Miami

SUNDAY

Miami Marlins vs San Francisco Giants at loanDepot Park

South Beach’s Rooftop Cinema Club w/ West Side Story & Nightmare on Elm Street at 1212 Lincoln Road

Tigirlily at Tin Roof in Delray Beach

Las Olas Oceanside Park Market in Fort Lauderdale